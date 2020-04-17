Quiz: Which famous leader said this?

Can you put a face to a quote?

AS NATIONS ACROSS the world try to navigate a public health crisis, all eyes are on their leaders, prime ministers and presidents, who are tasked with devising a plan for their people.

Some will go down in the history books for their commitment and resolve to leave no man behind; others, sadly, will go down in history for their failure to act fast enough. 

So today, we’re testing your knowledge of some the most famous, or indeed infamous, leaders already in the history books – Can you pick out the person behind each of these quotes?

Who said: “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.”

George W. Bush
John F. Kennedy

Bill Clinton
Abraham Lincoln

Which South African leader said: “When I talk about the end of apartheid, I prefer not to claim the honour that I have ended it.”

Nelson Mandela
F W de Klerk

Jacob Zuma
Bono

Which of these quotes did US President Donald Trump NOT say?

“I could stand in the middle of 5th avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose voters.”
“I don’t mind controversy. I think controversy is a good thing, not a bad thing.”

“I have many, many friends. Tremendous people who really like me. I don’t need you. I have friends who don’t even know they’re my friend, right.”
“I’ve always won, and I’m going to continue to win. That’s the way it is.”

Who said: “The world doesn’t belong to leaders, the world belongs to all humanity.”

Ghandi
Buddha

Bob Geldof
Jesus

Which Irish president said: “I was elected by the women of Ireland, who instead of rocking the cradle, rocked the system.”

Michael D Higgins
Mary Robinson

Mary McAleese
Patrick Hillery

Which British prime minister said: “Standing in the middle of the road is very dangerous, you get knocked down by the traffic from both sides.”

Boris Johnson
Theresa May

Winston Churchill
Margaret Thatcher

Which civil rights campaigner said: “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”

Nelson Mandela
Rosa Parks

Martin Luther King
Desmond Tutu

Which billionaire-turned-politican said: “I don’t need to go into office for the power. I have houses all over the world, stupendous boats… beautiful airplanes, a beautiful wife, a beautiful family… I am making a sacrifice.”

Donald Trump
Michael Bloomberg

Silvio Berlusconi
Chung Mong-Soon

Who said: “You can do a lot more with weapons and politeness than just politeness.”

Joseph Stalin
Vladimir Putin

Kim Jong Un
Xi Jinping

Which Irish political party leader recently said: “In two or three months time when this really hits hard, we’ll have our salads ready to go.”

Mary Lou McDonald
Eamon Ryan

Leo Varadkar
Alan Kelly


German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump

