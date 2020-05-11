Quiz: Who is this famous person pictured with Bono?

He turns 60 today and he’s met many people along the way.
BONO IS 60 today.
Ahead of his birthday, he gave us a good insight into what he’s been up to during the Covid-19 pandemic during a lengthy interview with RTÉ’s Ryan Tubridy on Friday.
Undoubtedly Ireland’s most-famous person, last year we asked you to identify these famous people pictured with the U2 frontman. He really meets a lot of them though so here are some more to figure out.
First one: Who’s this with the man himself?
Queen Máxima of the Netherlands
Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom
Queen Letizia of Spain
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark
Who’s having a singalong with Bono?
Paul McCartney
Sting
Bob Geldof
Phil Collins
Who’s getting an earful here?
Brian McFadden
Mickey Joe Hart
Robert Sheehan
Colin Farrell
Who is seated at the right hand of Bono?
Cherie Blair
Jacinda Ardern
Sheryl Sandberg
Chelsea Clinton
Who is seated at the left hand of Bono?
Margrethe Vestager
Christine Lagarde
Ursula von der Leyen
Angela Merkel
Who is Bono bringing up on stage here?
Desmond Tutu
Jacob Zuma
Nelson Mandela
Robert Mugabe
Which Irish director is Bono with here?
Neil Jordan
Lenny Ambrahamson
Jim Sheridan
John Carney
Who is Bono with on Downing Street?
Adam Clayton
Bob Geldof
Gerry Adams
Brendan Gleeson
A triple celeb spot at a concert here..
Enda Kenny and Denis O’Brien
Eddie Irvine and Bertie Ahern
Eddie Jordan and Jim Sheridan
Larry Mullen and Paul McGuinness
Which pontiff is Bono pictured with here?
Pope Francis
Pope Benedict XVI
Pope John Paul II
Pope Salvatore Schillaci
