Quiz: Who is this famous person pictured with Bono?

BONO IS 60 today.

Ahead of his birthday, he gave us a good insight into what he’s been up to during the Covid-19 pandemic during a lengthy interview with RTÉ’s Ryan Tubridy on Friday.

Undoubtedly Ireland’s most-famous person, last year we asked you to identify these famous people pictured with the U2 frontman. He really meets a lot of them though so here are some more to figure out.