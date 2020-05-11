 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Quiz: Who is this famous person pictured with Bono?

By Denis Bedoya on May 11, 2020

He turns 60 today and he’s met many people along the way.

BONO IS 60 today.

Ahead of his birthday, he gave us a good insight into what he’s been up to during the Covid-19 pandemic during a lengthy interview with RTÉ’s Ryan Tubridy on Friday.

Undoubtedly Ireland’s most-famous person, last year we asked you to identify these famous people pictured with the U2 frontman. He really meets a lot of them though so here are some more to figure out.

First one: Who’s this with the man himself?

PA Images

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands
Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom

Queen Letizia of Spain
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark

Who’s having a singalong with Bono?

PA Images

Paul McCartney
Sting

Bob Geldof
Phil Collins

Who’s getting an earful here?

Rollingnews.ie

Brian McFadden
Mickey Joe Hart

Robert Sheehan
Colin Farrell

Who is seated at the right hand of Bono?

PA Images

Cherie Blair
Jacinda Ardern

Sheryl Sandberg
Chelsea Clinton

Who is seated at the left hand of Bono?

PA Images

Margrethe Vestager
Christine Lagarde

Ursula von der Leyen
Angela Merkel

Who is Bono bringing up on stage here?

RollingNews.ie

Desmond Tutu
Jacob Zuma

Nelson Mandela
Robert Mugabe

Which Irish director is Bono with here?

RollingNews.ie

Neil Jordan
Lenny Ambrahamson

Jim Sheridan
John Carney

Who is Bono with on Downing Street?

PA Images

Adam Clayton
Bob Geldof

Gerry Adams
Brendan Gleeson

A triple celeb spot at a concert here..

Rolling News

Enda Kenny and Denis O’Brien
Eddie Irvine and Bertie Ahern

Eddie Jordan and Jim Sheridan
Larry Mullen and Paul McGuinness

Which pontiff is Bono pictured with here?

PA Images

Pope Francis
Pope Benedict XVI

Pope John Paul II
Pope Salvatore Schillaci


Denis Bedoya
