R.Kelly Update: Why The Singer Asked For Prison Release, Again

R.Kelly’s New York sex abuse trial was tentatively postponed until September 29.

Brooklyn’s U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly made the ruling on Thursday during a teleconference hearing. The decision to move the previously scheduled date of July 7 was with the understanding that it was no longer realistic as the world works to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Also on Thursday, the 53-year-old’s lawyers asked for him to be released from Chicago’s Metropolitan Detention Center where he is being held due to the fact that there are confirmed cases of coronavirus at the facility.

This isn’t the first time Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, has attempted to be released from prison to await his trial from home. In early April, he tried to be released due to coronavirus concerns but was denied because he was unable to prove that he would not be a flight risk.

The main difference between his first and second attempts at getting released is that at the time of this initial motion there were no cases of the virus reported in the facility where he is in custody. The judge has yet to make a decision on the new motion.

The “I Believe I Can Fly” singer is facing a laundry list of sexual abuse allegations and has charges stemming from three different states — New York, Illinois, and Minnesota. Those charges include aggravated criminal sexual abuse, child sexual exploitation, child pornography production, kidnapping, forced labor, racketeering, and obstruction of justice. In 2019, he pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Despite the judge setting a new date, R. Kelly’s attorney, Douglas Anton, doesn’t believe that it is realistic as it won’t give the defense enough time to prepare.

“It’s impossible that that date is going to happen,” Anton told The Post, according to Page Six.