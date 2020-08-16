Rachael Bletchly: We must always remember the Forgotten Army of VJ Day

I have been privileged to meet many heroes of the Second World War – Desert Rats and D-Day veterans, Dam Busters and Battle of Britain aces, seamen and submariners.

And no matter how old or frail they are, their service memories remain vivid. Because the sights and sounds of war can never be forgotten.

In May I heard dozens of accounts of VE Day, that glorious moment when the fighting stopped and the boys could finally come home.

Except that wasn’t the whole story. Because in the stifling jungles of the Far East tens of thousands of men were still fighting or starving in brutal PoW camps.

It would be another three months before atomic bombs forced the Japanese to surrender, 75 years ago Saturday.

And when our boys in the 14th Army returned home they got a very different reception. Brits wanted to move on. They didn’t want reminding of war.

So Victory in Europe eclipsed Victory in Japan and those soldiers became the Forgotten Army.

Colonel Cary Owtram wrote a memoir of his “1000 Days on the River Kwai” from notes he’d hidden in bamboo poles at his prison camp.

“No publisher would touch it in the 1950s,” his daughter Pat told me. “People just wanted to forget the war.”

Pat and her sister Jean finally published the book themselves, in 2017.

But far too many heroes suffered in silence for decades because others wanted to forget.

It’s different now though, isn’t it? The Royal Family led the VJ Day commemorations, the BBC aired special programmes and told veterans stories and the Red Arrows flew the length of Britain to mark the anniversary.

Today’s Brits haven’t “ forgotten” Victory in Japan – because they never knew about it in the first place.

A poll by forces charity SSAFA shows 46 per cent don’t know what VJ Day is while 52 per cent aren’t bothered about marking it.

“It seems this key date is slowly being erased from British history,” says SSAFA boss Sir Gary Coward.

“We need to reflect and learn the lessons from this unrelenting campaign and its huge sacrifices.”

VJ Day heroes could never forget the sights and sound of war.

So WE must never forget THEM.