RAF jets scrambled as Russian aircraft spotted – Norway and Netherlands join response

A Royal Air Force Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighter aircraft was launched today from RAF Lossiemouth, amid reports of a Russian aircraft spotted west of Norway. The Russian aircraft, thought to be an anti-submarine Tu-142 aircraft was reportedly spotted near Norway’s coast, heading west.

An RAF spokesman said: “RAF Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) Typhoon fighter aircraft were launched today from RAF Lossiemouth after unidentified aircraft were tracked flying towards UK airspace, however, the aircraft remained outside of our area of interest and no intercept took place.”

The RAF are thought to have headed towards the Shetland Islands in response.

Two fighter jets are also thought to have been scrambled from Bodo, Norway.

While a Royal Netherlands Air Force F-16 is also believed to have been scrambled.