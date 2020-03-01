RAF jets scrambled as Russian aircraft spotted – Norway and Netherlands join response

A ROYAL AIR FORCE jet was scrambled from a base in Scotland after a Russian aircraft was spotted to the west of Norway.
A Royal Air Force Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighter aircraft was launched today from RAF Lossiemouth, amid reports of a Russian aircraft spotted west of Norway. The Russian aircraft, thought to be an anti-submarine Tu-142 aircraft was reportedly spotted near Norway’s coast, heading west.
An RAF spokesman said: “RAF Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) Typhoon fighter aircraft were launched today from RAF Lossiemouth after unidentified aircraft were tracked flying towards UK airspace, however, the aircraft remained outside of our area of interest and no intercept took place.”
The RAF are thought to have headed towards the Shetland Islands in response.
Two fighter jets are also thought to have been scrambled from Bodo, Norway.
While a Royal Netherlands Air Force F-16 is also believed to have been scrambled.
The Royal Air Force routinely intercepts, identifies and escorts Russian aircraft flying through international airspace in the vicinity of the UK.
Russian military aircraft have never entered UK sovereign airspace without authorisation.
The RAF provides a Quick Reaction Alert response throughout the UK’s airspace.
Quick Reaction Alert aircraft are launched to intercept unidentified aircraft when identification cannot be obtained by any other means.
The Russian Northern Fleet claimed crews of an anti-submarine aircraft Tu-142 completed a planned flight over neutral waters, local media has reported.
The flight is said to have taken place over the waters of the Norwegian and Barents Seas.
Earlier reports suggested a Tu-95 bomber had been spotted heading west from Norway.
But, the Northern Fleet insisted the Tu-95 aircraft did not perform flights in this area.
A statement read: “Two crews of the long-range anti-submarine aircraft Tu-142 of the Northern Fleet completed a planned training flight over the neutral waters of the Norwegian and Barents Seas”.
The duration of the flight missions is thought to have been more than 12 hours.
“The crews practised the skills of passing a predetermined course over an orientation-free terrain, coordinated actions when piloting in the absence of ground-based radio navigation aids,” the report said.