Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic building their ‘aura’ ahead of Grand Slam title challenge

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic remain the men to beat after successful weekends.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic sights are firmly on winning major honours instead of their ongoing battle in the world rankings. That is the view of former WTA star and Tennis Channel pundit Chanda Rubin.

Nadal and Djokovic both enjoyed dominant weeks on opposite sides of the world to cement their position at the top of the men’s game. In Acapulco, Nadal eased to victory at the Mexican Open without dropping a set through his five matches. It is the 85th title of the Spaniard’s remarkable career and he seems clear of the injury concerns which impacted him at the same time last year. Meanwhile, in Dubai, Djokovic demonstrated once again why he is the best player in the world as he saved three match points before beating Gael Monfils and then proved to be too strong for second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

It was Djokovic’s 21st consecutive singles win, dating back to the Davis Cup last November. Victory for the Serbian also ensured he kept his No 1 ranking heading into the upcoming Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami and Rubin feels the duo are stamping their authority on the rest of the field. “I don’t think No 1 specifically but certainly it has to be at the back of Nadal’s mind – to get back to that level,” Rubin said. “But I think it is about titles. We saw how important this one was to Rafa and how happy he was to get over the finish line.

“Obviously the majors is going to be the big focus but these titles leading up to it just builds momentum and helps even Nadal and Djokovic to have that confidence and build that belief for those big moments. “And keeps that aura about them for the rest of the players.” Speaking after his win in Mexico, Nadal revealed his delight at winning after three weeks off the tour. ”After not competing since Australia, it’s an important week for me and an important moment,” Nadal told the ATP. “I played solid, with the right intensity and the right passion, and my forehand worked well.