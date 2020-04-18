Rafael Nadal And Novak Djokovic Discuss Tennis’ Potential Return

While the coronavirus has Rafael Nadal concerned about the tour, he also mentioned that he prioritizes everyone’s health over anything else. Thus ensuing a discussion between himself and ATP council president Novak Djokovic on certain implications of the global pandemic.

Major developments have affected the year’s schedule such as the French Open being controversially moved in conflict with the Rod Laver Cup. To add to this, the prestigious Wimbledon Championship was called off for the first time since the Second World War.

The threat of COVID-19 has disrupted the entire season and it will only make sense to wait until there are sufficient medical resources to battle the virus. The necessary precautionary measures are implemented to ensure that the disease will not spread and will hopefully flatten the curve. With everything that is happening, Nadal admittedly shared that tennis is not what’s immediately on his mind right now as he told Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

“Tennis is a global sport. We move from country to country a lot and people have to move around. Until there is a cure, the situation will be really complicated. We need to be responsible. I cannot see an official tournament in the short or medium-term,” Nadal shared by way of Essentially Sports.

“This is very serious, there are many people who are going through a terrible situation. Right now my least concern is tennis,” he emphasized.

Both Nadal and Djokovic reckon that the games’ delay will continue for the next few months. There have been unique ideas to continue with the action without compromising everyone’s safety as it was proposed that all athletes play without the audience in attendance. Despite the creative approach, Djokovic and Nadal considered that it’s best not to force anything when public health is at risk.

“Health comes first. But if it would be possible to play behind closed doors, I would be very happy. I have talked for many hours with Novak to see how we can help our sport,” Nadal concluded.

With everything that is happening in the world, Nadal and Djokovic have made it a point to give back to society. Donations amounting to $1.1 million were given by Djokovic for the purpose of ventilators and medical equipment. This is in addition to the #CruzRojaResponde campaign of Nadal and NBA star Pau Gasol to come up with around $11.9 million in response to this health emergency.