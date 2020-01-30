Rafael Nadal beaten in Australian Open quarter-final after brilliant Dominic Thiem display

Rafael Nadal is out of the Australian Open after being beaten by Dominic Thiem.

Dominic Thiem is through to the Australian Open semi-finals for the first time after beating Rafael Nadal 7-6 7-6 4-6 7-6 in Melbourne. Thiem had never beaten Nadal at the Grand Slams but he went toe-to-toe with the world No 1 and won the opening two sets in tiebreaks. The third set went with serve until Nadal capitalised on a poor service game from Thiem to give himself a lifeline. Thiem recovered his composure to lead Nadal by a break in the fifth set but he was broken when serving for the match. In a resulting tiebreak, Thiem had match points at 4-6 and put a mid-court forehand into the net but he finally earned the win when Nadal put a forehand into the net.

RAFAEL NADAL VS DOMINIC THIEM LIVE Nadal forehand long,Thiem nets a drop shot,Thiem backhand long,Nadal backhand long,Nadal forehand into the net, Cool as you like from Thiem to flick a backhand down the line for a winner,Nadal backhand wide,Nadal forehand winner,Thiem forehand into the net, Nadal forehand return into the net,Thiem forehand into the net,Thiem lob is just out,Thiem backhand winner,Nadal forehand into the net, Sensational backhand volley winner by Nadal, 0-15. Nadal forehand return into the net, 30-15. And Thiem holds when Nadal’s backhand return is long. Nadal backhand winner to start the game but he puts one long to make it 30-15. Nadal hits back with a big forehand down the line. And Nadal edges in front when Thiem’s backhand return goes long. Thiem forehand winner, 15-0. Thiem forehand long, 15-15. Thiem double fault, 15-30. Thiem forehand winner, two break points. Thiem ace, 30-40. Thiem forehand long, way long. Nadal levels the set. Nadal forehand long, 30-15. Then an ace from the Spaniard, 40-15. Thiem forehand into the net. The Austrian will now serve for his place in the semis. Thiem forehand winner into the corner, 30-15. Nadal slices a backhand into the net, 40-15. And another huge Thiem forehand wins him the game. Just one game away! Nadal backhand into the net, 0-30. Thiem forehand into the net, 30-30. And another Thiem unforced error. Nadal completes the recovery when Thiem’s return goes long. Too good from Thiem as he blasts another forehand for a winner, 30-15. And he serves another ace to move to within two games of the match. Nadal forehand winner, 30-15. And another, 40-15. Third double fault of the match by Nadal. Well played Nadal as he goes toe-to-toe with Thiem and comes out on top with his third forehand winner of the game. Perfect game from Thiem to consolidate the break as he holds to 15 with an ace. A sliced backhand from Nadal drifts wide, 30-30. Then a defensive forehand from Nadal goes wide. Break point. And Thiem breaks after an excellent sliced backhand gets the error from Nadal. Thiem hits a wild forehand, 15-30. Terrible drop shot by Thiem and Nadal takes advantage with a forehand winner, 15-40. Thiem volley winner then smash winner, deuce. Thiem forehand into the net, third break point for Nadal. Thiem forehand winner. Deuce. Fist pump from Thiem as he levels up the set. Ideal start to the set from Nadal as the errors flow from Thiem’s racket.

Defensive Thiem forehand drifts long, 0-30. Thiem nets a backhand, 15-40. Two set points. Thiem saves the first. But Thiem nets another backhand and Nadal steals the set. Game on? Nadal at his very best on this game to keep himself in the match. Pressure on Thiem now to keep himself in the match. Thiem volley winner, 40-0. Then Nadal puts a backhand wide. The Spaniard is looking a little concerned right now at the moment. Nadal holds to 15 as the players hold status quo in the third set. Bad miss by Thiem as he pushes a drive forehand long, 15-30. But he responds with back-to-back big serves. And he hangs on when Nadal’s backhand is just wide. As expected Nadal is keeping himself in the match. He will never stop playing while there is still a chance of winning. He holds to love. Superb backhand winner by Thiem, 15-15. Then lovely footwork to run around the ball and finish with a forehand winner, 30-15. Thiem backhand winner down the line, 40-15. And he is too strong again for Nadal to win another game. Perfect wide serve and volley winner by Nadal, 40-15. And he finishes off the game when Thiem can’t get back his deep forehand. Excellent from Thiem as he holds to love is lovely fashion. Business like service hold from Nadal. How will he respond? Nadal has come back from this position just three times before. Nadal forehand mis-hit,Nadal nets a straight forward volley,Huge Thiem forehand and Nadal can’t get the ball back, Thiem volley winner, Thiem backhand into the net,Thiem forehand into the net,Thiem backhand return flies long,Thiem forehand long, Full stretch Nadal forehand goes long, Thiem forehand winner,Thiem forehand clips the top of the net and drops on Nadal’s side, the Spaniard reaches it but Thiem flicks a forehand into the open court, Nadal mis-hits a forehand long, 0-15. Thiem reaches a Nadal drop volley and lifts a lob over the Spaniard, who hits a smash into the net, 0-30. Thiem forehand down the line is just long. Then Nadal hits a vintage forehand winner down the line. Thiem backhand winner, set point. Nadal forehand winner. Deuce. Huge roar from Nadal as he hangs on. Tiebreak time. Lovely drive volley winner by Thiem, 30-0. Brilliant rally, both players at full stretch but Nadal keeps Thiem at bay. And Thiem holds serve again. Nadal hits a forehand wildly wide, 30-30. But Thiem can then only put a backhand into the net after a deep Nadal forehand. And he finishes off with an ace.

Thiem is back to bullying Nadal again. And Nadal is far from happy, looking very grumpy. Thiem holds to love when Nadal’s backhand drifts wide. Thiem forehand winner to start the game. Then great hustle for Thiem to chase down a Nadal forehand and pass the Spaniard. 0-30. Nadal forehand into the net, 0-40. Nadal saves the first. Then a double fault. Bad game by the world No 1. Thiem gets back on track with a hold to 30. Thiem cracks a backhand down the line which is too hot for Nadal, 15-30. Brutal 150 km/h backhand winner by Nadal. And he holds with a forehand winner. 0-30 again on the Thiem serve. Thiem hits a drop volley but it is not good enough and Nadal sprints up to it and puts the ball away for a winner. Thiem double fault. Wow. Complete loss of focus from Thiem. Another love hold from Nadal. The intensity has dipped in the aftermath of the first set. Both players trying to play their way back into the match. Trouble for Thiem as he nets a forehand, 0-30. Thiem pulls it back to 30-all. Then Nadal nets a backhand return. And another backhand error from Nadal allows Thiem to hold. Love hold for Nadal in a game lasting just one minute and 10 seconds. He never dwells on disappointment for too long. Ideal start to the set by Thiem as he holds to 15 with a forehand winner.

Nadal drop shot winner,Beautiful Nadal volley winner,Deft half volley winner from Thiem,Phenomenal get by Thiem to flick a forehand down the line for a winner, Nadal forehand into the net,Nadal backhand into the net after a couple of big Thiem forehand,Nadal forehand winner, Nadal pushes a forehand wide, Incredible Thiem forehand return winner,Brilliant Thiem forehand winner, Thiem holds again and it’s tiebreak time. They have been crushing the ball for nearly an hour now. Nadal gets back on track with a hold to 15. Very little to separate these two men. Thiem completes the comeback with a gusty hold of serve after Nadal pulled him back from 40-15 to deuce. Thiem puts a forehand long but it is called in. Point is replayed and Nadal hits an ace, set point. Great point by Thiem and Nadal can’t keep the ball in play. Deuce. Blistering backhand winner by Thiem, break point. Brilliant wrong-footing forehand by Nadal sends Thiem to the ground. But he’s OK. And he proves that with another aggressive point and a volley winner. Second break point. Thiem’s backhand return goes long. Nadal forehand long. Third break point. And he finally gets it done with a forehand return winner which Nadal barely moved for. Back on serve. First sign of trouble for Thiem as he slips to 0-30. Then a Nadal backhand winner. Three break points. And Nadal completes the break to love with an exquisite lob over Thiem. Terrible time for Thiem to produce his worst game of the match. Love hold from Nadal in little over a minute. Both players playing exceptionally well. Nadal wins his first point on Thiem’s serve with a vintage forehand winner, 15-15. Thiem forehand winner, 40-15. And another. Thiem has such easy power on his groundstrokes. Thiem forehand winner, 15-15. Big Thiem forehand draws the error from Nadal, 15-30. Nadal forehand winner, 30-30. Nadal forehand into the net, break point Thiem. Big Nadal serve. Deuce. And the world No 1 hangs on. Nadal knows he’s in for a game.

Thiem is in attack mode tonight. A volley winner and then an ace makes it 40-0. And he seals another love hold when Nadal’s backhand goes into the net. This is already shaping up to be a great match. Terrific ball striking and a 25 shot rally ends with Thiem putting a forehand into the net. Nadal holds to 15 when a Thiem backhand flies long. Fine start by Thiem as he holds to love. The Austrian is already hitting the ball very big! Nadal forehand winner to start the match. First sign of Thiem brilliant backhand as he whips a winner into the open court, 30-15. Thiem goes long with a forehand, 40-15. Nadal double fault. But Nadal holds to come through the opening game. Nadal won the toss and will serve first. Nadal and Thiem walk out for their match. Unsurprisingly, Nadal gets the bigger ovation. Tennis analyst Jason Goodall has looked ahead to the match and feels Thiem can cause Nadal trouble. “If he [Thiem] has the ability to play as well as he did by winning Indian Wells last year and by playing so well against Nadal at the US Open, I think he can beat anybody,” he told ESPN. “He’s got a big first serve, good kicker of a second and a really powerful forehand and backhand.” “If you allow him to dictate play, you’re going to be in trouble.” Slightly tongue in cheek, Zverev said he was hoping Nadal and Thiem would play a very long match while he rests in his hotel. “I will have a cold glass of coke sitting in my hotel,” said Zverev. “Hopefully, I will get to watch them play for six hours where they will get as tired as they can.” Around 15 minutes to go until Nadal and Thiem walk onto court. Earlier in the day, Alexander Zverev beat Stan Wawrinka in four sets. Hello and welcome to LIVE coverage of Rafael Nadal’s quarter-final clash against Dominic Thiem at the Australian Open

