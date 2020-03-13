Rafael Nadal: Coronavirus fears force Spanish government’s behind closed doors decision

The number of coronavirus cases in Spain is rapidly growing.

The Spanish tennis federation has announced that all tennis tournaments in Spain will be played behind closed doors until further notice due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 35 people have died in Spain and there are over 1,600 confirmed cases. Direct flights to and from Italy, who have been badly hit, have also been cancelled. Tennis is reeling from the cancellation of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells this week and discussions are continuing over whether to stage the Miami Open later this month. Tournament officials remain confident it will still take place but with the number of cases rising in Florida, the final decision will be left to health chiefs in the state.

The tennis calendar to due to arrive in Europe next month for the clay-court season and earlier today, the Barcelona Open revealed its player list with Rafael Nadal heading the field. But that tournament could be in doubt following the decision by Spanish tennis officials. In a statement, the RFET said they were following the ‘preventive measures adopted’ by the Spanish government. And as a result, all Spanish sports federations have been asked to play tournaments involving professionals and non-professionals behind closed doors.

Across the sporting world, governing bodies are scrambling to get to grips with the coronavirus. In football, several matches in the Champions League and Europa League will be played without fans over the next two weeks. While Wolves have asked UEFA for their clash with Olympiacos on Thursday night to be postponed after the Greek club’s owner Evangelos Marinakis confirmed he had the virus. “The recent virus has ‘visited’ me and I felt obliged to let the public know,” he said.