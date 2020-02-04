Rafael Nadal experience gives Dominic Thiem Australian Open hope for Novak Djokovic final

Dominic Thiem takes on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final.

Dominic Thiem’s coach Nicolass Massu has explained how beating Rafael Nadal will provide the Austrian with added hope he can take down Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final tomorrow.

Thiem knocked world No 1 Nadal out of the quarter-finals in Melbourne by winning three tiebreakers. The 26-year-old is through to the third Grand Slam final of his career and is the heavy underdog against seven-time Australian Open champion Djokovic. In both of Thiem’s previous major final appearances he lost to Nadal at Roland Garros. But Massu is confident those setbacks will provide the world No 5 with the right experience for this weekend’s battle. “Well, I think, of course, every time you play important matches like a final of a Slam, you get more experience,” Massu said.

“Dominic already played two. Since I started to work with him, I saw one in French Open last year. Of course that helps that you pass this situation before. “Like I said before, Dominic is 26 years old. He’s still very young. Also some few years in the tour, so he have the experience. He’s a good mix. “I think it helps, for sure, because it doesn’t matter sometimes which slam because the surface change, but the experience is that you go on court, you play against the best players in the world. “I think he arrive with a lot of confidence. Like Wolfgang said, we’re right here on December 20.

“We are here in Australia one month and a half, practicing, focusing on this tournament. Dominic was motivated to come early to prepare. “We work in Miami first, then Gold Coast for 10 days. So I think that the results are in the good way. We are very happy to start the year like this.” Massu also hailed Thiem for coming through that titanic battle with Nadal earlier this week and then beating Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals. “It’s a big motivation to beat players like Nadal, No 1 in the world, in the centre court in a Slam,” Massu added. “Always make you so happy because you work for this.