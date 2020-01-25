Rafael Nadal explains issue with tennis format he thinks is ‘strange’ for spectators

Rafael Nadal advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open after defeating Spanish compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets.

Rafael Nadal has once again called for the governing bodies of tennis to merge the Davis Cup and ATP Cup into one big tournament as the current schedule is “strange” for spectators. The Davis Cup was previously the main international men’s tournament in tennis but that has now changed with the introduction of the ATP Cup.

The Davis Cup went under a revamp last year with the finals taking place in a week-long tournament which proved a big hit with fans in the final few rounds. Spain ultimately triumphed as they defeated Canada in the final with Nadal beating Denis Shapovalov. Ahead of the Australian Open though, there was a new tournament on the calendar in the form of the ATP Cup. Spain once again reached the final, but Nadal was unable to repeat his heroics from the Davis Cup as Novak Djokovic led Serbia to victory.

There has been some criticism though with both international tournaments so close together on the calendar. Both Nadal and Djokovic have spoken out previously on their wish for both tournaments to merge. And the world No 1 has once again called for change for the sake of clarity within the sport. “My opinion is very clear. Two competitions, team competitions, in less than a month is not good for our sport,” he said.

“Is good for some players, of course, because they are able to get the higher prize money. “But my feeling is we cannot look at the small picture. We have to look at the bigger picture. With the bigger picture, normally there is better chances for everyone. “Even if at this moment probably two competitions are able to help players to win some money, I think in the future we need one big picture. With a bigger picture in some way they going to get the money without being necessary to be two competitions. “[It] is strange for the spectators to watch the Davis Cup, that is a World Cup, and now ATP Cup, that is like new competition in one month.