Rafael Nadal explains Nick Kyrgios criticism after securing Australian Open win

Rafael Nadal has had a change of heart with Nick Kyrgios after watching all of the 24-year-old’s Australian Open matches.

The world No 1 has previously slammed the world No 26 for not having respect for his opponents. But Kyrgios has returned for the 2020 season with a new-found maturity and has been on his best behaviour. Tempers boiled over the last time Nadal and Kyrgios met at Wimbledon last summer. However, their battle on Rod Laver Arena had a different feel to it as the pair’s relationship appears to be on the mend. “When he wants to play tennis, when he’s focused on what he’s doing, I think he’s a very important player for our sport because he has a big talent,” Nadal said.

“Yeah, he’s one of these players that can be very, very interesting for the crowd. “I am never against his way or style to play. “When I criticise him in the past is because I think he did a couple of things that are not right and are not the right image for our sport and for the kids. “But when he’s doing the right things, I am the first one who support this.

“Personally I saw him playing during the whole tournament almost every match, and he has been great, with very positive attitude. “Personally, I like to watch him play when he’s doing that way. I think everybody likes to watch Nick plays when he’s able to play like this. “His talent is to be one of the best of the world, without a doubt, with good chances to fight for every tournament.” Nadal has not won the Australian Open title in 11 years and he takes on another difficult foe in Dominic Thiem in the next round.