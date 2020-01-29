Rafael Nadal expresses sadness as Roger Federer record stands strong once again

Rafael Nadal expressed his sadness after losing to Dominic Thiem.

Rafael Nadal was feeling sad after being knocked out of the Australian Open quarter-finals by Dominic Thiem. The Spaniard was hoping to equal Roger Federer’s Grand Slam record of 20 this weekend.

But he must now wait until the French Open to have any chance of pulling level with his Swiss rival. Nadal secured his 19th Grand Slam title at the US Open last year and he was in top form as he stormed through the first week of the Australian Open without breaking stride. The world No 1 was kept apart from Federer and Novak Djokovic but he was unable to overcome Thiem in a brutal battle this afternoon. After the 33-year-old was sent home early he explained his emotions to the media. “Of course, I am sad,” Nadal said. “I lost an opportunity to be in the semi-finals of another Grand Slam.

“But I lost against a great opponent. And he deserve it, too. Well done for him.” Nadal is expected to claim his 20th major tournament win at Roland Garros – a place where he has triumphed on 12 occasions. But Federer could extend his trophy haul in Melbourne as he is two wins away from his 21st Grand Slam title. The 38-year-old takes on Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals tomorrow but he is a big underdog after limping past lower-ranked opposition in previous rounds.

Nadal’s conqueror Thiem takes on 22-year-old Next Gen star Alexander Zverev on Friday. And the Spaniard explained how he struggled to overcome Thiem. “Yeah, I think he’s playing great. He’s playing with a lot of energy, aggressive, determination. So well done for him,” Nadal added. “I honestly didn’t play a bad match, no, no. My attitude was great, I think, during the whole match. “Good, positive, fighting spirit all the time, giving me more chances. That’s what I tried, no?