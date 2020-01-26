Rafael Nadal fired Australian Open warning by second-round opponent Federico Delbonis

Federico Delbonis faces Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open second round.

Federico Delbonis says he wants to hurt Rafael Nadal with his serve when the pair go head-to-head at the Australian Open tonight.

The Argentine has lost all three of his previous meetings with Nadal but the pair have not crossed paths since 2016. Nadal got off to the perfect start in Melbourne as he thrashed Bolivian Hugo Dellien to the loss of just five games in his first-round tie. And the world No 1 is expected to storm through his half of the draw with rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic out of the way until the final. However, Delbonis has other plans as he wants to extend Nadal’s 11-year Australian Open title drought. “I’m going to try to hurt Nadal from my serve,” Delbonis said.

“I have to try to make him feel uncomfortable because if he is comfortable we all know what he is like. “If he is not, it is where you can see advantages towards me. “It is going to be an extremely hard game, both physically and mentally. I have to try to be calm and enjoy the moment of playing against a big man like him.” Nadal has extra motivation in Australia because he can tie Federer’s Grand Slam tally by winning the title.

But the 33-year-old claims he is not bothered about equaling his Swiss rival as he is taking the competition one match at a time. “No. I think Delbonis. That’s all,” Nadal said. “I think about my practice, try to follow up the level of tennis that I played in the third set [against Dellien]. “That should be my main goal today, no? I need to play at my highest level if I want to keep going on the tournament. “If I am able to reach my highest level, that’s the thing that I have to worry about. If I am able to play at my highest level, normally I am able to produce some good chances. If not, impossible. “So I don’t care about 20 or 15 or 16. I just care about try to keep going, keep enjoying my tennis career.