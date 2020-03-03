Rafael Nadal: Grigor Dimitrov pays tribute to Spaniard for helping through ’tough time’

Rafael Nadal and Grigor Dimitrov meet in an exhibition in Atlanta this evening.

Grigor Dimitrov has hailed Rafael Nadal for his support with helping him through a ‘tough time’ ahead of their exhibition match in Atlanta.

Just days after playing each other in Acapulco at the Mexican Open, the two men will meet at Infinite Energy Center in Duluth. Despite playing across America in various US events, this is the first time Nadal will be playing in Atlanta. Proceeds from the match will benefit Nadal’s foundation, the Rafa Nadal Foundation which helps socially discriminated against children and teenagers who run the risk of being excluded by society. Nadal and Dimitrov have a close relationship but speaking in an interview with CBS46, the Bulgarian went into detail with his appreciation for the world No 2.

“He’s a very special guy,” Dimitrov declared. “He has a pretty amazing personality, to be honest. I’ve spent so much time with him on and off the court. “Being able to practise with him, share moments off the court. “I’ve really learnt a lot from him in the past four or five years. I was going through a little bit of a tough time and I practised with him for a little bit and my form increased.

“Everything is just positive when it comes around him and it is great to be around him.” Dimitrov also spoke at length about the demanding nature of the sport. “It comes with the territory and it is just how it is. There is no shortcut in tennis however you look at it,” Dimitrov admitted. “We have one of the most taxing sports on the body. Our season is long.