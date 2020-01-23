Rafael Nadal has a ‘problem’ at the Australian Open that favours Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is seen as the favourite heading into the 2020 Australian Open.

Mats Wilander doubts whether Rafael Nadal can challenge Novak Djokovic for the Australian Open title because the courts are a “problem” for the Spaniard. Djokovic is the reigning champion down under having won the title last year.

The Serbian has dominated in Australia over the past decade, winning six Grand Slam titles in Melbourne. Nadal meanwhile has only won the first Grand Slam of the year once back in 2009. The 33-year-old though heads into 2020 as the world No 1 having finished last season on a high with Grand Slam No 19 at the US Open. He could move level with Roger Federer on the all-time list if he is to win in Australia.

Nadal has come close in previous years, reaching the final in Australia four times in his last seven appearances. But he has been unable to claim that elusive second Australian Open title at the final hurdle. And seven-time Grand Slam champion Wilander doesn’t see that changing this time around with Djokovic looking in peak condition. “I really think that the Australian Open has become a little bit of a problem for Rafa,” he said.

“The main reason why it is a small problem for Rafa is that the courts are playing very fast. “I would say it is the fastest hard courts that they play on the whole year and I think for Rafa he has improved on every different surface, of course, he has, but when it comes to playing on a fast hard court to me it’s his worst surface. “Obviously indoors is not good either but fast hard court is not a great surface for him because everybody else, they enjoy playing against Nadal on a fast hard court. “So if Novak is in decent form, I think he is by far the favourite to win the Australian Open because he knows how to, he’s done it so many times.