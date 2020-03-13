Rafael Nadal heads Barcelona Open field as Spanish government respond to coronavirus

Rafael Nadal will be aiming to win a record-extending 12th title at the Barcelona Open.

Rafael Nadal will lead a world-class field at the Barcelona Open next month after the player list for the event was revealed. Nadal has enjoyed unprecedented success at the ATP 500 tournament, winning it 11 times.

But in 2019, Nadal arrived in Barcelona low on confidence has scrapped his way through to the semi-finals where he was ultimately beaten by eventual winner Dominic Thiem. Thiem also returns to the tournament to defend his title, with some observers tipping him to supplant Nadal and win the French Open, which starts in May. Nadal and Thiem are joined by four other members of the world’s top 10 at present. US Open finalist Daniil Medvedev, ATP Finals champion Stefanos Tsitsipas, Italy’s Matteo Berrettini and Belgian David Goffin are also set to play at the event.

There’s also five members of the NextGen due to participate in Felix Auger-Aliassime, Miomir Kecmanovic, Denis Shapovalov, Thiago Seyboth and Corentin Moutet. And there is also a place for big-hitting South African Kevin Anderson, who is hoping to play following knee surgery next month. But amid the ongoing global coronavirus crisis, there are doubts the Barcelona Open will take place. In tennis, the BNP Paribas Open was cancelled on Sunday just days before the main draw was due to begin.

The Miami Open remains scheduled to start later this month but with the number of cases rising in Florida, that tournament could also be postponed. ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi attempted to send a reassuring message on Monday saying: “While we regret that the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells will not take place, the ATP Tour calendar beyond Indian Wells remains as status quo. “We continue to monitor the situation daily, working closely with our player and tournament members with the understanding that direction must be taken from local public health authorities. “We are committed to exploring all options for the operation of upcoming tournaments as the health and safety of our players and all other stakeholders remain our top priority. Any further updates will be communicated on ATP platforms.”