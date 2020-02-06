Rafael Nadal hits out at Australian Open umpire during Dominic Thiem clash

Rafael Nadal hit out at the umpire during his clash with Dominic Thiem.

Rafael Nadal hit out at umpire Aurelie Tourte during his Australian Open quarter-final clash with Dominic Thiem. The Spaniard was issued with a time violation warning for going over the permitted 25-second shot clock.

The incident happened with Nadal leading 3-2 on serve in the second set and after he had just played a brilliant point with Thiem. Both players were taking a breather but the world No 1 took too long before restarting play. “It’s really amazing that after this moment,” Nadal said as he walked towards the umpire’s chair. “You don’t like the good tennis. You don’t like the good tennis.” Nadal’s frustration came to the fore after he lost the first set in a tense tiebreak.

The Spaniard got an early break in the second but was under the cosh as Thiem broke back. World No 1 Nadal knew he would be in for a tough battle from the outset as he hailed the Austrian ahead of the tie. “Very tough match. He’s playing well,” Nadal said. “I saw him play today against Gael [Monfils]. He was playing a very high level the tennis. “We know each other well. He’s a player that I like him a lot, the way that he work, the way that he plays, and the way that he tries his best always.

“Is a match that going to be a tough one, but will be interesting, no? I am excited to play this quarter-finals against Dominic. “I know I have to be at my best to have chances. I think I am moving in the right direction. Every day I’m playing a little bit better.” Nadal’s outburst is not the first time this week a top player has lost their cool with the officials. Roger Federer had a rare outburst yesterday when he was given a code violation for swearing in a mixture of English and Swiss German.