Rafael Nadal makes honest Nick Kyrgios assessment after Australian Open win

Rafael Nadal says he likes the new Nick Kyrgios.

Rafael Nadal has seen a drastic change in Nick Kyrgios’ behaviour and he now likes the 24-year-old.

The pair had been engaged in a bitter feud for the past 12 months but their relationship appears to taking a positive turn. Nadal beat Kyrgios 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 to progress to the Australian Open quarter-finals today. In the build-up to the tie both players refused to say they liked each other, instead they insisted there was mutual respect but nothing more. However, Nadal has had a change of heart as he hailed the world No 26 after their epic battle. “What can I say about Nick,” Nadal said. “When he is playing like today with this positive attitude he gives a lot of positive things to our sport.

“I encourage him to keep working like this. He is one of the highest talents that we have on our tour. “I like the Nick Kyrgios of the whole of this tournament.” Kyrgios has been a lot tamer throughout his Australian Open campaign showing signs he has matured over the off-season. He is also leading the aces charts after delivering his 100th perfect delivery against Nadal – even with the 19-time Grand Slam winner standing well beyond the baseline.

“I know Nick has an amazing serve and he is able to hit the spots all the time,” Nadal added. “When you are inside the court he can go big and you don’t know what to do. “Being back I put him in a position where he doesn’t see that sweet spot for the second serve. “He just tired one or two during the match and in other matches he goes for it more in the second serve. “I tried to put ball in and then play an aggressive game from the baseline. But even like this it was so difficult to have breaks tonight.” Meanwhile, Nadal also paid tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant who was tragically killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.