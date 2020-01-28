Rafael Nadal marches into Australian Open quarters with battling win over Nick Kyrgios

Rafael Nadal came out on top in the eagerly awaited clash with Nick Kyrgios.

RAFAEL NADAL VS NICK KYRGIOS LIVE

Rafael Nadal is through to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open after a four-set win over Nick Kyrgios. Nadal and Kyrgios have a tense relationship but it was never evident on the court as they played out an entertaining match on Rod Laver Arena. Nadal started the stronger against an emotional Kyrgios, who wore a Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers jersey onto court, and won the first set 6-3. But Kyrgios stayed in the match and broke Nadal for the first time in the second set and took it 6-3. The world No 1 won the third set in a tiebreak and served for the match at 5-4 in the fourth set but Kyrgios hit back again to force another tiebreak. However, Nadal eventually got the job done in the breaker to set up a match against Dominic Thiem in the last eight.

RAFAEL NADAL VS NICK KYRGIOS LIVE Kyrgios backhand into the net,Nadal forehand into net,Nadal ace,Kyrgios ace,Nadal forehand into the net,Kyrgios backhand into the net, Kyrgios return into the net, Kyrgios drop shot into the net,Big Kyrgios forehands get the error from Nadal,Great body serve from Nadal,Kyrgios forehand into the net, Perfect response from Nadal as he holds to 15. Nadal backhand into the net, 15-30. Kyrgios forehand long, two break points for Nadal. He saves the first. Kyrgios backhand winner after a cat and mouse point. Deuce. And the Australian comes through. Sensational turnaround. Nadal volley winner, 15-15. Kyrgios goes on the attack and draws the error from Nadal, 15-30. Nadal double fault, 15-40. Nadal saves the first. Kyrgios forehand approach shot and Nadal’s defensive forehand goes long. Back on serve. Nadal forehand winner, 30-15. Kyrgios backhand into the net. Kyrgios smash winner then Nadal goes long with a backhand. Nadal to serve for his place in the last eight next. Nadal volley winner after a great attempted forehand pass from Kyrgios. And he holds when Kyrgios backhand goes wide. Kyrgios does still have the energy to bang down multiple first serves to keep his hopes alive. Needs to make a mark on Nadal’s serve. Brutal 17 shot rally as Nadal drags Kyrgios all over the court, 30-0. Nadal holds. Kyrgios is on the floor, he’s exhausted. Kyrgios is breathing heavy but he’s kept himself in the match by holding here. Needs a big effort if he’s to win this match. Nadal ace, his ninth of the match, 40-15. Oh my, Nadal consolidates the break with a glorious forehand on the run. Kyrgios forehand long, 0-30. Then a forehand into the net, three break points for Nadal. Kyrgios double fault. Nadal break. Kyrgios in big trouble now.

Nadal holds to 15. This match is over two hours and 40 minutes. When will Kyrgios start to feel it in his legs? Important hold for Kyrgios to start the set. Needs to stay focused and find a way to break Nadal’s serve. Kyrgios backhand return long, Kyrgios backhand into the net,Kyrgios volley winner,Kyrgios backhand into the net,Nadal forehand winner, Nadal forehand long,Nadal forehand into the net, Kyrgios volley into the net,Nadal forehand into the net,Nadal forehand return into the net, Kyrgios double fault, Nadal double fault,Nadal smash winner,Kyrgios forehand into the net, Kyrgios forehand winner, 30-30. HUGE point coming up. Nadal backhand long, 40-30. Kyrgios forehand long, deuce. Kyrgios serve and volley winner. Nadal backhand return into the net. Tiebreak time. Kyrgios goes at Nadal with a forehand and it is too hot for the Spaniard, who puts a volley wide, 15-15. Deft Nadal volley winner, 30-15. Couple of wayward returns from Kyrgios allow Nadal to hold. Kyrgios forehand drifts wide, 15-30. Big Kyrgios serve down the T, 40-30. And then an 18th ace. Fabolous serving. Another big service game. This time for Nadal as Kyrgios pushes him to deuce. But Nadal stands firm after a classic forehand winner. Kyrgios forehand wide, 15-30. Serve and volley from Kyrgios but he gets too much on the volley and Nadal chases it down and hits a forehand winner. Break point. Big serve followed by a drop shot winner. Deuce. Kyrgios ace, his 16th of the match. And he survives when Nadal nets a backhand return. Big hold. Great between the two men ends with Kyrgios on the floor after netting a backhand. And Nadal finishes the game off with a forehand winner. Kyrgios forehand winner, 30-15. Nice touch from Kyrgios again at the net with a backhand winner, 40-15. Nadal’s backhand flies long and Kyrgios holds easily again.

Another love hold for Nadal. Lovely point at the end to finish as he chases down a Kyrgios drop shot and flicks a forehand into the open court. Nadal is struggling to deal with Kyrgios wide serve at the moment and is standing way beyond the baseline. Serve and volley from the Aussie at 40-15 ends with Nadal putting a forehand into the net. Since dropping serve in the second set, Nadal has been imperious. Barely dropping a point. But he does here when Kyrgios finishes off a well-constructed point with a forehand winner. A seventh ace from Nadal seals the game though. 143km/h Kyrgios forehand winner, 15-30. Then a forehand return into the net by Nadal. Big wide serve from Kyrgios, 40-30. Kyrgios ace to win the game. An ominous start to the third set by Nadal as he holds to love. Kyrgios forehand winner to start the game. But a mis-hit forehand, 15-15. Nadal backhand into the net, 30-15. Nadal smash winner, 30-30. Kyrgios ace. Set point. And another ace to level the match. Game on! Nadal does what he needs to do by holding to love. Pressure on Kyrgios now. As long as Kyrgios has his serve he’s got a chance. And he bangs down multiple first serves to keep Nadal on the back foot and holds. Nadal holds to love courtesy of a trademark forehand winner down the line. He’s refocused after the set back of dropping serve. Kyrgios consolidates the break with a hold to love. The fans on Rod Laver Arena are pumped now. Nadal forehand long, 15-30. Nadal stretches Kyrgios from pillar to post and draws the error. Nadal forehand into the net. Break point Kyrgios. Incredible shot from Kyrgios, who looked in trouble but Kyrgios flicks a forehand down the line for a winner.

Kyrgios races to 40-0. Then Nadal hits the shot of the match when he chases down a lob then runs around the ball to hit a forehand winner. On the next points, Kyrgios does get the lob right and Nadal doesn’t even run for it. Nadal ace, just his second of the match so far, 30-15. Nadal volley winner, 40-15. And an ace to finish. So clinical. Kyrgios double fault to start the game then Nadal blasts a backhand winner, 15-30. Kyrgios then puts a backhand wide. Two break points for Nadal. Kyrgios ace. Then Nadal goes long with a forehand after a Kyrgios tweeter. Amazing. Nadal with a brilliant forehand winner, third break point. Kyrgios smash winner. And a nine-minute game finishes with a Kyrgios ace. Nadal gets up three set points when Kyrgios’ forehand goes wide. And the world No 1 gets it done when Kyrgios’ backhand flies long. An uphill task now for the Australian. Knowing that he is not getting much joy from the back of the court, Kyrgios is increasingly coming forward. The Aussie has nice hands at the net but Nadal will be disappointed to have flick a backhand wide to concede the game Kyrgios is not making an impact on Nadal’s serve so far. The Spaniard is also the better man from the baseline. Now a game away from the set. Normal resumed on serve for Kyrgios as he races to 40-0. Nadal then shows he is still here with a forehand winner. But an ace seals the game for Kyrgios. Nadal is all business so far. But he does go long with a forehand, 30-30. And he eventually holds with a big serve which is too much for Kyrgios.

Vintage running Nadal forehand winner down the line, 15-15. Kyrgios ace, 40-15. Back-to-back drop shots misses by Kyrgios. Deuce. First break point for Nadal after Kyrgios nets a backhand. Big serve from the Aussie. But he nets another backhand. And Nadal gets the breakthrough when Kyrgios goes long with a backhand. The Aussie’s backhand went AWOL. Lovely touch at the net from Nadal which gets a nod of approval from Kyrgios and he finishes off a love hold with a forehand winner into the open court. Ideal start for Kyrgios as he holds to 15 and fires down two aces. Nadal ace, 40-15. Then a double fault. And another. Deuce. But Nadal holds. Nadal and Kyrgios walk out for their match. A visibly emotional Kyrgios. Pictures emerging of Nick Kyrgios waiting and wearing a Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers jersey. It is well established that Nadal and Kyrgios are unlikely to ever be best friends. And the Spaniard didn’t hold back on his thoughts on the Aussie. He said: “I don’t know him personally, honestly, to have a clear opinion. Yeah, my answer is better to… “It’s clear, of course, that when he does stuff that in my opinion is not good, I don’t like. When he plays good tennis and he shows passion for this game, he is a positive player for our tour, and I want my tour bigger, not smaller. “So the players who make the tour bigger are important for the tour. When he’s ready to play his best tennis and play with passion, is one of these guys. “When he’s doing the other stuff, of course I don’t like.” Just 30 minutes to go until Nadal and Kyrgios take the court. Before the match, there will be a tribute paid to Margaret Court 50 years since she completed a calendar grand slam. The sporting world is in mourning after the tragic death of NBA star Kobe Bryant. Kyrgios is a huge fan of the NBA and could pay some sort of homage to him. Hello and welcome to LIVE coverage of Rafael Nadal’s fourth-round clash against Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open.

RAFAEL NADAL VS NICK KYRGIOS LIVE