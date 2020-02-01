Rafael Nadal out of Australian Open with bruising loss to Dominic Thiem

Rafael Nadal has been dumped out of the Australian Open by Dominic Thiem.

Rafael Nadal suffered a bruising loss to Dominic Thiem in the Australian Open quarter-finals to extend his 11-year title drought in Melbourne. The Spaniard was downed 7-6(3), 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(6) in a brutal heavyweight clash on Rod Laver Arena.

The pair fought hard for control of the match in the early exchanges but it was Nadal who got the first breakthrough when a brilliant lob landed the right side of the baseline while leading 4-3. However in the following game Thiem clung on and saved one set point before breaking back. The duo headed for a tiebreak and the Austrian stormed into a 6-3 lead before converting his first set point with a forehand winner down the line. The second set followed a similar pattern as Nadal broke early but before Thiem leveled his Spanish opponent had a rare outburst at umpire Aurelie Tourte. Nadal was ahead 3-2 on serve but took too long restarting play and the 25-second shot clock ticked down to zero.

He was issued with a time violation warning but he was not happy because the previous point zapped considerable energy from both men. “It’s really amazing that after this moment,” Nadal said as he walked towards the umpire’s chair. “You don’t like the good tennis. You don’t like the good tennis.” Again the set went to a tiebreak and it was all going Thiem’s way until Nadal won four consecutive points to draw level at 4-4.

But the luck was with Thiem as the ball struck the net cord and he was apologetic as he took a two-set lead. The third set was much tighter as both players held serve until the 10th game when Thiem sent a backhand into the net to gift Nadal the set. That sparked wild celebrations from Nadal as his frustration was released with several low first pumps. It seemed to kick the 33-year-old into gear as he continued the momentum in the fourth set, earning three break points in the second game.