Rafael Nadal pays tribute to Kobe Bryant by wearing Lakers hat after beating Nick Kyrgios

Rafael Nadal saw off Nick Kyrgios in the Australian Open to move into the quarter-finals.

Rafael Nadal paid tribute to Kobe Bryant after his win over Nick Kyrgios by wearing a Los Angeles Lakers cap during his post match interview. Nadal beat the Australian Kyrgios to move into the quarter-finals where he will face Dominic Thiem for a place in the Australian Open semi-finals.

And Nadal, after winning 6-3 3-6 7-6 7-6, donned a black hat with ‘Lakers’ printed in yellow below the Nike swoosh. When asked about Bryant by John McEnroe, Nadal said: “I wake up this morning with this terrible news. It’s super sad. He has been one of the greatest sportsmen in history, so he deserves a round of big applause. “I didn’t spend time with him but I met him. I have a very close friend that was playing with him for a long time, Pau Gasol, and he always told me he has the spirit of overcoming, of hardworking, he always wanted more, he always wanted to increase his level, he has been a true inspiration for the world of sport. “It’s one of these days you want to forget but Kobe Bryant will be in our hearts for the rest of our lives.”

The NBA legend was killed in a helicopter crash yesterday near Los Angeles. The death has sent shockwaves through sport and Kyrgios entered the court today wearing a Lakers jersey and was emotional as he walked on. Bryant was on board his private helicopter with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others who were all killed. They were travelling for her to play basketball at the Mamba Campus when the helicopter crashed into the mountainous area of Calabasas.

It is believed the weather caused the crash with other aircrafts grounded due to the fog, however an investigation is ongoing. An outpouring of emotion has followed with sportsmen and women paying tribute to a true hero of basketball and sport as a whole. Stefanos Tsitsipas tweeted a picture of the five-time NBA champion with two heart emojis. And Denis Shapovalov wrote: “Can’t believe what I’m hearing. RIP” World No 2 Karolina Pliskova wrote: “One of the greatest sportmen of our lifetime. RIP.”