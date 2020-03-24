Rafael Nadal Prioritizes Health Of Academy Students In Time Of The Coronavirus

Rafael Nadal is part of the big three of tennis that comprises of himself, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. He is known to be one of the most influential athletes in the world. He has used his figure to help the future generation in development and growth.

He has his own academy in his hometown in Mallorca that aims to prepare young athletes to take the next leap in their careers. Those enrolled in the program aim to have the work ethic, winning spirit, competitive mentality and overall intensity that Nadal carries. These positive attributes that are synonymous to the 19-time Grand Slam champion aren’t earned overnight as these children train night and day to further improve their game.

But in the time of the coronavirus and the threat that it brings, Nadal himself has reassured the parents of these students that they are prioritizing their health.

The academy comprises of promising athletes all over the world to train like the World Number 2 player. In a statement he released by way of Tennis.com, Nadal is taking the necessary precautions during this difficult time. “I would like to take this opportunity to put the parents’ minds at rest and to tell you all that your children are being very well looked after by a great team that is giving their all every single minute to take care of their health,” he said. “I know you want to be with your children and we hope that moment will arrive soon.”

As Nadal continues to focus on his own career, searching to tie Federer with his 20th Major, the King of Clay is still on top of what is happening to his own academy. He has been consulting with the Superior Sports Council and the Balearic Islands Regional Ministry of Health.

He added that the academy has been closed to the public to ensure social distancing measures to help stop the spread of the virus.

“The outcome of these conversations has allowed some coaching and support staff, as well as cleaning personnel, who have all volunteered, to confine themselves within the facilities in order to be able to look after these players who have to stay at the Academy during this time.”