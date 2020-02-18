Rafael Nadal to continue playing ‘for a while’ on two conditions – Carlos Moya

Rafael Nadal is not ready to hang up his racket yet.

As long as Rafael Nadal is playing well and free from injury, he will continue playing tennis. That is the view of his coach Carlos Moya.

At 33-years-old, Nadal has plenty of miles on the clock with 1185 singles matches played, 19 Grand Slam titles to his name and over $120million in prize money. But every win for the Spaniard is met with the same enthusiastic fist pump towards the fans. At 38, Roger Federer, Nadal’s great rival, is in the closing stages of his illustrious career and remains keen to continue playing. Nadal is five years younger and remains similarly passionate about the sport.

Injuries have taken their toll on Nadal at times and last year he strongly considered shutting down his season in April as he struggled with a knee problem. But at the moment he is injury-free and continuing to compete for the highest honours and Moya feels if that continues, Nadal will not retire. “[I] do not [know]. For me, Nadal remains for a while,” he told Spanish publication Las Provincias when asked if Nadal or his backroom team knew how much the player had left. “He is playing well and [without]injury. When you combine all of that, he will remain for a while.”

Moya then opened up about Nadal’s disappointment at the ATP Finals. At the season-ending tournament last year, Nadal lost his opening match to Alexander Zverev after arriving at the event with an injury. He then showed his battling qualities and spirit to fight back, beating Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas. But it wasn’t enough for him to reach the knockout stages and he is still yet to win the competition in nine attempts.