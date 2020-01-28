Rafael Nadal told of Nick Kyrgios struggle ahead of Australian Open showdown

Todd Woodbridge reckons Nick Kyrgios will struggle to physically challenge Rafael Nadal.

Nick Kyrgios’ five-set marathon win over Karen Khachanov will have drained the Australian ahead of his clash with Rafael Nadal, according to Todd Woodbridge.

The 24-year-old participated in the longest match of his career as he battled for almost four-and-a-half hours against Khachanov. Four of the five sets went to tiebreaks and Woodbridge questions how much the world No 26 has left in the tank. “I think it is physically going to be tough for Nick to get through what he went through last night,” Woodbridge said. “Rafa is used to those bounce backs but Nick is not. “If it was best of three we could maybe see [Nick] get another one but it’s best of five. Rafa is going to be working him hard across the baseline.

“He watched last night, he knows physically he is hurting and that’s going to be the test.” Nadal and Kyrgios have been engaged in a bitter war for the past 12 months. And they last met in a hot-tempered Wimbledon showdown last summer which the world No 1 won in four sets. Ahead of the eighth encounter, Nadal was brutally honest when he said he “does not like” some aspects of Kyrgios.

“These two have had enough history that Rafa can come out and say exactly what he said,” Woodbridge added. “He wasn’t rude and wasn’t arrogant about it, he just said he doesn’t like it. “The thing is when they played at Wimbledon it was a really tight match and Rafa was so focused, so determined to beat Nick that day. “In some ways that is playing against Nick right now because he is going to come out and not be distracted by what might happen. “Look at Rafa, he is already stealing himself for that battle ahead. It is really interesting to see him be so direct.”