Rafael Nadal UK start time: What time is Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem in Australian Open?

RAFAEL NADAL is facing Dominic Thiem in the Australian Open quarter-final. Here’s what time the match starts in the UK.

World No 1 Rafael Nadal will face Dominic Thiem in the Australian Open quarter-final on Wednesday, January 29. Ahead of the match, Nadal spoke of his admiration for Austrian Thiem, who is regarded as the heir to his clay-court throne.

Thiem’s career-high ATP ranking is World No 4, which he first achieved in November 2017. He is also the second highest-ranked Austrian player in history, behind Thomas Muster, and has won 16 ATP singles titles. Speaking of his quarter-final opponent, Nadal said: “Very tough match. He’s playing well. “I saw him play today against Gael. He was playing a very high level the tennis.

“We know each other well. He’s a player that I like him a lot, the way that he work, the way that he plays, and the way that he tries his best always. “Is a match that going to be a tough one, but will be interesting, no? “I am excited to play this quarterfinals against Dominic. I know I have to be at my best to have chances. “I think I am moving in the right direction. Every day I’m playing a little bit better.”

What time is Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem? The quarter-final will take place on Rod Laver Arena from 8.30am GMT on Wednesday, January 29. How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem Live coverage will be shown by Eurosport throughout the UK.

The channel is available with Sky, BT and Virgin sports packages. Streaming is available via the Eurosport Player, both online and through the app. A seven-day free trial for the Eurosport Player is available through Amazon Prime Video, which incidentally has a 30-day free trial for new subscribers. Fans can also live stream the match for free via selected UK betting sites. In the US, the action can be streamed online via ESPN+.

Australian Open Day 10 full schedule All times GMT. From 12am A Kontaveit (28) vs S Halep (4) Not before 1.30am G Muguruza vs A Pavlyuchenkova (30) Not before 3.30am S Wawrinka (15) vs A Zverev (7) From 8.30am Nadal (1) vs Thiem (5)

I Swiatek/L Kubot vs A Sharma/J Smith

From 12am H Leconte/T Woodbridge vs W Ferreira/G Ivanisevic Not before 1.30am B Mattek-Sands/J Murray vs S Zheng/J Vliegen

S Hsieh (1)/B Strycova (1) vs B Krejcikova (4)/K Siniakova (4)

H Chan (7)/L Chan (7) vs T Babos (2)/K Mladenovic (2)

What time is Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem?

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem

Australian Open Day 10 full schedule