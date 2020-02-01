Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem live stream: How to watch Australian Open quarter-final

Rafael Nadal will face Dominic Thiem in the Australian Open quarter-final on Wednesday. Here’s how to watch the tennis tournament live online.

Rafael Nadal will meet Dominic Thiem for the 14th time as they compete in the Australian Open quarter-finals on Wednesday. The duo last met when Nadal beat the Austrian tennis star in the French Open final last year.

The Spanish World No 1 has spoken of his admiration for Thiem, who is regarded as the heir to his clay-court throne. Speaking of the quarter-final, Nadal said: “Very tough match. He’s playing well. “I saw him play today against Gael. He was playing a very high level the tennis. “We know each other well. He’s a player that I like him a lot, the way that he work, the way that he plays, and the way that he tries his best always.

Is a match that going to be a tough one, but will be interesting, no? “I am excited to play this quarterfinals against Dominic. I know I have to be at my best to have chances. “I think I am moving in the right direction. Every day I’m playing a little bit better.” Thiem has also spoken ahead of the clash against Nadal on Wednesday, saying he feels he’s coming into form just at the right time. He said: “I think that I played my best match so far of this Australian Open. A very, very good feeling. “The score looks way easier than the match was. I think I was lucky to make an early break in each set and then was managing to hold my serve well. “I’m so happy because I’m for the first time in the quarter-finals here.”

Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem live stream Live coverage will be shown by Eurosport throughout the UK. The channel is available with Sky, BT and Virgin sports packages. Streaming is available via the Eurosport Player, both online and through the app.

A seven-day free trial for the Eurosport Player is available through Amazon Prime Video, which incidentally has a 30-day free trial for new subscribers. Fans can also live stream the match for free via selected UK betting sites. In the US, the action can be streamed online via ESPN+. The quarter-final will take place on Rod Laver Arena from 8.30am GMT on Wednesday, January 29.

Australian Open Day 10 full schedule All times GMT. From 12am A Kontaveit (28) vs S Halep (4) Not before 1.30am G Muguruza vs A Pavlyuchenkova (30) Not before 3.30am S Wawrinka (15) vs A Zverev (7) From 8.30am Nadal (1) vs Thiem (5)

I Swiatek/L Kubot vs A Sharma/J Smith

From 12am H Leconte/T Woodbridge vs W Ferreira/G Ivanisevic Not before 1.30am B Mattek-Sands/J Murray vs S Zheng/J Vliegen

S Hsieh (1)/B Strycova (1) vs B Krejcikova (4)/K Siniakova (4)

H Chan (7)/L Chan (7) vs T Babos (2)/K Mladenovic (2)

