Rafael Nadal vs Federico Delbonis free live stream: How to watch Australian Open match

Rafael Nadal takes on Federico Delbonis at the Australian Open today and Express Sport is on hand with all the live stream information.

Rafael Nadal cruised past Hugo Dellien in the Australian Open first round with a straight-sets victory. Federico Delbonis set up a clash with the 2009 champion by getting the better of Joao Sousa.

Ahead of the match, Nadal said: “I’m thinking about [Delbonis]. That’s all. “I’m thinking about my practice, trying to follow up the level of tennis that I played in the third set. That should be my main goal today. “I need to play at my highest level if I want to keep going on in the tournament.” Winning the Australian Open would see Nadal move level with Roger Federer on 20 Grand Slams.

However, the Spaniard insists he is not concerned by his major tally. He added: “If I am able to reach my highest level, that’s the thing that I have to worry about. “So, I don’t care about 20 or 15 or 16 (majors). I just care about trying to keep going, keep enjoying my tennis career.” What time does Nadal vs Delbonis start? The Australian Open match is expected to start around 9.15am GMT.

Nadal vs Delbonis is last on the order of play at the Rod Laver Arena. It follows the conclusion of Harriet Dart vs Simona Halep. However, the start time could vary depending on how the preceding matches unfold. Check back here with Express Sport for regular updates. How to watch Nadal vs Delbonis? Live coverage will be shown by Eurosport throughout the UK.

The channel is available with Sky, BT and Virgin sports packages. Streaming is available via the Eurosport Player, both online and through the app. A seven-day free trial for the Eurosport Player is available through Amazon Prime Video, which incidentally has a 30-day free trial for new subscribers. Fans can also live stream the match for free via selected UK betting sites.

What time does Nadal vs Delbonis start?

How to watch Nadal vs Delbonis?