Rafael Nadal vs Miomir Kecmanovic LIVE stream: How to watch Mexican Open match online

Rafael Nadal is in second-round action at the Mexican Open as he aims to reach the last eight in Acapulco. And he comes up against NextGen star Miomir Kecmanovic, who beat Alex de Minaur in the first round.

Conditions in Mexico present a tricky test for players with heat and high humidity even in the late evening sessions and Nadal was delighted to get through. “The most important thing when you have not competed for a while is to win, I needed a match like today to get in rhythm and gain some confidence,” he said. “It was an awkward first round game. I had not competed for a while and the temperature change is drastic enough but I am happy with the victory.” The winner of this match will play South Korea’s Soonwoo Kwon on Thursday.

What time does Rafael Nadal vs Miomir Kecmanovic start? Rafael Nadal’s clash with Miomir Kecmanovic will get underway following the conclusion of Grigor Dimitrov’s clash with Adrian Mannarino. It is expected that Nadal will be on court at around 3.30am (GMT).

RAFAEL NADAL – PROJECTED ACAPULCO OPEN DRAW First Round: beat Pablo Andujar 6-3 6-2 Second Round: Miomir Kecmanovic Quarter-Final: Dusan Lajovic Semi-Final: Stan Wawrinka Final: Alexander Zverev

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Miomir Kecmanovic Coverage of Rafael Nadal vs Miomir Kecmanovic will be shown live and exclusively on Amazon Prime. This year the broadcaster will provide coverage of over 80 tournaments from the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open, giving customers access to the men’s and women’s tennis all in one place for the first time, and establishing Prime Video as the home for tennis fans in the UK and Ireland, at no additional cost to their Prime membership. Prime Video will broadcast live, on-site coverage across many ATP and WTA tournaments in 2020, including combined coverage at the upcoming BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells (11-22 March), Miami Open presented by Itaú (24 March-5 April), Mutua Madrid Open (2-10 May), and Western & Southern Open at Cincinnati (16-23 August), so customers will have the ease of watching both the men’s and women’s tours which take place at the same time and same location, all in one place on Prime Video. Prime members can enjoy live studio coverage across customer-favourite tournaments like the Fever Tree Championships from The Queens Club (15-21 June), the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals from the O2 London (10-14 November) and Shiseido WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China (1-8 November). In addition, customers in the UK who subscribe to Eurosport Player through Prime Video Channels can watch Roland-Garros and the Australian Open, as well as daily highlights and live coverage from the men’s and women’s finals of Wimbledon for an additional £6.99 per month (following a 7-day free trial).

