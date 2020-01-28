Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios live stream, TV channel: How to watch Australian Open

Rafael Nadal will continue his bitter rivalry with Nick Kyrgios this morning in their Australian Open fourth-round clash.

The pair have traded insults over the past 12 months but have not met since their hot-tempered Wimbledon clash last summer.

Both stars played down their feud ahead of the showdown and insisted they respect one another – but fireworks are still expected on Rod Laver Arena.

Nadal was asked if he liked Kyrgios, to which he replied: “I don’t know him personally, honestly, to have a clear opinion. Yeah, my answer is better to…

“It’s clear, of course, that when he does stuff that in my opinion is not good, I don’t like. When he plays good tennis and he shows passion for this game, he is a positive player for our tour, and I want my tour bigger, not smaller.

“So the players who make the tour bigger are important for the tour. When he’s ready to play his best tennis and play with passion, is one of these guys. When he’s doing the other stuff, of course I don’t like.”