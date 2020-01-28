Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios live stream, TV channel: How to watch Australian Open

Rafael Nadal takes on Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open today and Express Sport is on hand with all the live stream and TV information.
Rafael Nadal will continue his bitter rivalry with Nick Kyrgios this morning in their Australian Open fourth-round clash.
The pair have traded insults over the past 12 months but have not met since their hot-tempered Wimbledon clash last summer.
Both stars played down their feud ahead of the showdown and insisted they respect one another – but fireworks are still expected on Rod Laver Arena.
Nadal was asked if he liked Kyrgios, to which he replied: “I don’t know him personally, honestly, to have a clear opinion. Yeah, my answer is better to…
“It’s clear, of course, that when he does stuff that in my opinion is not good, I don’t like. When he plays good tennis and he shows passion for this game, he is a positive player for our tour, and I want my tour bigger, not smaller.
“So the players who make the tour bigger are important for the tour. When he’s ready to play his best tennis and play with passion, is one of these guys. When he’s doing the other stuff, of course I don’t like.”
And Kyrgios said: “At the end of the day, we’re two different tennis players. We go about it completely different.
“After Wimbledon, I lost, I got beaten by the better player. I shook his hand, looked him in the eye, and said, ‘Too good’.
“Regardless, if we don’t like each other or whatever, I think there’s a layer of respect. He’s one of the greatest of all time. I also read that he thinks I’m good for the sport.
“There’s a layer of respect that we both have for each other. Doesn’t necessarily mean we like each other, but… We’re going to go out there and give contrasting styles and personalities.”
What time does Nadal vs Kyrgios start?
The Australian Open clash will get underway at 8am GMT.
A ceremony for 24-time Grand Slam legend Margaret Court will take place 15 minutes before the match.
Nadal vs Kyrgios is the first match of the evening session on Rod Laver Arena.
And they should get underway on time, so long as the final match of the day session, Kiki Bertens vs Garbine Muguruza, is finished before 7am GMT.
How can I watch Nadal vs Kyrgios?
Live coverage will be shown by Eurosport throughout the UK.
The channel is available with Sky, BT and Virgin sports packages.
Streaming is available via the Eurosport Player, both online and through the app.
A seven-day free trial for the Eurosport Player is available through Amazon Prime Video, which incidentally has a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.
