Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Andujar LIVE stream: How to watch Mexican Open match online

Rafael Nadal and Pablo Andujar meet at the Mexican Open and Express Sport bring you details on how to watch the match.
What time does Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Andujar start?
PROJECTED MEXICAN OPEN QUARTER-FINALS
How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Andujar
After a few weeks off the tour, Rafael Nadal returns to action at the Mexican Open. The Spaniard is a two-time winner of the tournament but hasn’t won the event since 2013.
Nadal always enjoys playing in Acapulco and this year is no different.
“[I speak the] same language. Nice people, always very friendly people. Every time that I am here I feel a little bit like [I am at] home,” Nadal said.
“I enjoy being around here. I know the tournament, I know the people who organise the tournament and the crowd always has been amazing with me. So I’m very excited to be back here in Mexico.
“Enjoying every single moment and just hoping to be ready for the action. I think everything is easy, everything is very close in front of the sea, inside the resort, good atmosphere, good tournament organisation.
“The feeling is you are not in a typical tennis tournament. You are playing a tournament but in a holiday atmosphere. That really makes us feel great here.”
Rafael Nadal’s clash with Pablo Andujar will get underway following the conclusion of Alexander Zverev’s clash with Jason Jung.
It is expected that Nadal will be on court at around 1.30am (GMT)
Rafael Nadal [1] v Dusan Lajovic [8]
Stan Wawrinka [3] v Grigor Dimitrov [7]
Nick Kyrgios [6] v Felix Auger-Aliassime [4]
John Isner [5] v Alexander Zverev [2]
Coverage of Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Andujar will be shown live and exclusively on Amazon Prime.
