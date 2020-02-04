Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta live stream, TV channel, start time: How to watch

Rafael Nadal is looking to join Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open first round but he faces a difficult foe in fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta this morning.

The world No 1 is launching an assault for his 20th Grand Slam title in Melbourne in an attempt to tie Federer’s record.

But he claimed to not be thinking about creating history as he aims to take the tournament one match at a time.

“I think about the next match. That’s all,” Nadal said. “I think about my practice of tomorrow, try to follow up the level of tennis that I played.

“That should be my main goal today, no? I need to play at my highest level if I want to keep going on the tournament.

“If I am able to reach my highest level, that’s the thing that I have to worry about. If I am able to play at my highest level, normally I am able to produce some good chances. If not, impossible.

“So I don’t care about 20 or 15 or 16. I just care about try to keep going, keep enjoying my tennis career. Is not like 20 is the number that I need to reach. If I reach 20, fantastic. If I reach 21, better. If I reach 19, super happy about all the things that I did in my tennis career, no?