Rafael Nadal warned of Dominic Thiem ‘trouble’ ahead of Australian Open quarter-final tie

Rafael Nadal faces off against Dominic Thiem in the Australian Open for a place in the semi-finals.

Rafael Nadal enters the quarter-final match against Dominic Their as the overwhelming favourite to advance, but renowned tennis coach Jason Goodall has a word of warning for the the world No 1. Nadal has looked in terrific form through the opening four rounds of the tournament, dropping just the one set in the win over Nick Kyrgios.

The Spaniard is looking to advance to the semi-finals of the Australian Open for the seventh time in his career as he bids to win his first major down under since 2009. Melbourne has been a source of frustration for Nadal over the years, losing his last four finals at the Australian Open. Novak Djokovic got the better of him in last year’s final but Nadal has looked in inspired form so far to win Grand Slam No 20 to equal Roger Federer’s all-time record. Standing in his way on a place in the final four though is Thiem, who has as good a record as any against Nadal.

The Austrian defeated Nadal in last year’s Barcelona Open on his way to the ATP 500 title as well as putting up a strong fight at the French Open final. They have only faced off on the hardcourt once though – in the 2018 US Open – when Nadal came out on top in an epic five-set thriller. This is the furthest Thiem has reached at the Australian Open in his career. But Goodall, who coached Tim Henman as well as Grand Slam doubles icon Pam Shriver, believes the 26-year-old will be confident of causing an upset on Rod Laver Arena later today.

“If he has the ability to play as well as he did by winning Indian Wells last year and by playing so well against Nadal at the US Open, I think he can beat anybody,” he said on ESPN. “He’s got a big first serve, good kicker of a second and a really powerful forehand and backhand. “If you allow him to dictate play, you’re going to be in trouble. “Nadal has to make sure he steps up the court, that he is able to dictate play and keep the rallies short on his serve and then it should be a real humdinger.