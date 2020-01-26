Rafael Nadal warned of four major Nick Kyrgios issues ahead of Australian Open tie

Mats Wilander thinks Rafael Nadal has four major issues to contend with when he takes on Nick Kyrgios.

Nick Kyrgios came through the longest match of his career to edge Karen Khachanov in an epic fifth-set tie break at the Australian Open this morning.

The reward for the world No 26 is a fourth-round clash with arch-rival Rafael Nadal on Monday. On the seven previous occasions the pair have met, Kyrgios has won a very respectable three times. And seven-time Grand Slam winner Wilander has predicted the Aussie to cause world No 1 Nadal a heap of problems when they go head-to-head on Rod Laver Arena. “A match against Kyrgios is absolutely the worst match-up for Rafa Nadal, for many reasons,” Wilander told Eurosport. “The biggest reason being that he serves so well and there are not many long rallies. The other reason is that he’s not [Ivo] Karlovic or [John] Isner – because he can play from the baseline.

“He has unbelievably good hands and he has great ground-strokes. It’s just can he last? So you can’t just get the ball back in play, you are not going to dictate everything as Nick has a big forehand. “Rafa won’t get any rhythm from Nick’s serve. He then has to hold serve while not having any rhythm. “And then the last thing is that Kyrgios’ mindset is different to everyone else.” Nadal has breezed into the second week of the Australian Open without dropping a set.

But the strength of his opposition is about to get a serious step up. “You have to look at Rafa’s results and say, overall, it’s been OK which is all he’s looking for,” Wilander added. “But at the same time you throw in a match like he did against [Federico] Delbonis, then have a cold, serious problems with the balls which weren’t flying and fluffing up. “You then have a match like he did today where he plays great, he’s playing somebody he knows, and then you play Nick Kyrgios.