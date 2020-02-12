Rafael Nadal warned of French Open threat after Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem displays

Novak Djokovic won the first Grand Slam of the year at the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem will be gunning for Rafael Nadal’s French Open title after their epic five-set battle at the Australian Open final. That is the view of two-time Grand Slam winner Lleyton Hewitt.

Djokovic won a record-extending eighth Australian Open and 17th Grand Slam when he beat Thiem on Sunday. In the spring, attention will turn to the clay-court season and the French Open in Paris. Nadal will almost certainly arrive at the tournament as the favourite to win an incredible 13th title. In the past two years, Nadal has beaten Thiem in the finals and but the clay is the Austrian’s favourite surface.

While Djokovic is more than adept on clay and a second French Open title would put him just two behind Roger Federer’s all-time record of 20. And Hewitt believes Djokovic and Thiem are both capable of dethroning Nadal in the French capital. He said: “Novak can now absolutely win in Paris. You have got to throw in both the finalists from the Australian Open. “Dominic Thiem is going to be a real threat at Roland Garros as well.

“But Novak, the way that he moves and slides on clay, he has won there before, he is so strong over five sets, he is always going to be a threat. “You would have to say right now the two finalists and Nadal are the three favourites for Roland Garros.” Speaking after winning in Melbourne, Djokovic said his eyes were firmly on Federer’s record. “At this stage of my career, grand slams are the ones I value the most. They are the ones I prioritise,” Djokovic said. “I do have professional goals. Grand slams are one of the main reasons why I am still competing and still playing a full season, trying to obviously get the historic number one. That’s the other big goal.