Rafael Nadal’s coach brushes off Nick Kyrgios Australian Open advantage

Nick Kyrgios takes on Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open fourth round on Monday.

Carlos Moya says Rafael Nadal is not worried about Nick Kyrgios having more fans inside Rod Laver Arena when the pair meet on Monday.

World No 26 Kyrgios is the home favourite at the Australian Open and has enjoyed a carnival atmosphere during his opening three matches on Melbourne Arena. But he will take to centre court for the first time this year for his blockbuster battle with Nadal. The 24-year-old is still expected to have the lion’s share of support in what could be a hostile cauldron for the Spaniard. However, Moya insists his player will be ready to play the pantomime villain. “We are not worried about the environment because Rafa is used to it,” Moya told the Spanish media. “It will be a bit like in the Davis Cup.

“But Nadal also has his audience and is very dear here. He has earned respect and the Australian public is very respectful. But there will be more fans in favour of Kyrgios.” Nadal and Kyrgios have been locked in a bitter rivalry for the past year following their heated battle in Acapulco. They are had a hot-tempered affair at Wimbledon and this week they both stopped short of complimenting one another. Moya reckons their feud is good for the sport but warns Nadal of the importance of getting off to a good start.

“It’s a good game for tennis lovers,” Moya added. “It brings together many incentives for our part. I think Rafa arrives well having gone from less to more as usual. “The important thing in the first rounds is not to lose. “[Kyrgios] is motivated by this type of games, playing at home, on a big court and with a player from the big ones. There is his record.