Rafael Nadal’s French Open ‘heir apparent’ picked out after Australian Open

Rafael Nadal has won the last three French Open titles to continue his reign as ‘King of Clay’.

Rafael Nadal has only failed to win the French Open in three of the last 15 years and will be the favourite heading into the 2020 tournament, but Pat Cash believes Dominic Thiem is in prime position to end the Spaniard’s dominance. Nobody in tennis history has enjoyed the kind of success Nadal has had at the French Open.

His 12 Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros alone would put him joint-fourth in the all-time list for majors. Novak Djokovic and Swedish tennis player Robin Soderling are the only players to have beaten Nadal at the French Open while his only other exit came when he withdrew from the 2016 tournament with a wrist injury. Thiem has emerged as a close rival to Nadal on the clay court surface though, reaching the last two finals. In 2018 he was brushed aside in straight sets but last year he was able to take one set away from the world No 2.

Last season overall was a huge success for Thiem as he won five ATP titles with only Djokovic matching that tally. And he carried that good form into 2020 at the Australian Open, recording an impressive win over Nadal in the quarter-finals before going on to reach his first final Down Under. He pushed Djokovic all the way but ultimately the Serbian came out on top in five sets. But 1987 Wimbledon champion Cash has seen enough from Thiem to suggest the Austrian will come back fighting at the French Open and could even topple Nadal.

“He is the obvious heir apparent to Rafa at Roland Garros,” Cash said on BBC Radio 5 Live. “He’s the only one who looks like he is able to stop him. “I don’t think he is far from knocking off Rafa over five on [Court Philippe] Chatrier, which is Rafa’s home. “No-one will beat Nadal there when he is in his top form but he’s not always going to be in top form.”