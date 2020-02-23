Rafael Nadal’s life after tennis discussed – ‘I do not see him as a politician’

Rafael Nadal will turn 34 in June.

Rafael Nadal’s coach Carlos Moya says he doesn’t expect the Spanish star to enter politics once he retires. Nadal is entering the final years of his decorated career, which has seen him win 19 Grand Slams, win 985 matches and earn over $120million in prize money.

But he is, arguably, one of the most humble athletes in sports and enjoys the quiet life away from tennis. Nadal has a high-performance tennis centre in his hometown of Manacor which combines tennis and education for young players. And earlier this month, he opened an academy in Kuwait which will be led by head coach Nuno Marquez. The 33-year-old’s career has been hampered by injury but he still remains committed to the sport with no imminent intention of retiring.

Speaking in an interview with Spanish publication Las Provincias, Moya was asked what he sees Nadal doing after tennis and spoke warmly about their relationship. He said: “He has his academy next to his house, which is going to be his legacy to tennis and he will surely enjoy it. “[Then] that and other businesses that are already emerging [for him]. “He will be presented with opportunities. It is clear that he will continue to be linked to sport. I honestly do not see him as a politician.

“I don’t think it’s something that appeals to him, but it’s my point of view. “I am aware that I will never live what I am living with Rafa. “Not because of winning Grand Slams or being number one, but because of the personal relationship. It is something unrepeatable that I will enjoy [while the]time lasts.” Nadal is also a beloved figure in Spain and Moya feels his influence in Spanish tennis will never be matched when he leaves.