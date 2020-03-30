Rainbow Six Siege Patch: Ubisoft Fixes Gameplay, Operator Issues In Latest Update

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege gets some solid updates in the latest patch rolled out by Ubisoft.

On Tuesday, March 24, Ubisoft announced the Y5S1.1 patch, which includes bug fixes on operators, visuals, sound effects and other small technical issues.

While it is not a major update, players will still be pleased to see improvements on the annoying inconsistent animations, as well as delays when it comes to equipping shields on operators.

As for the gameplay, Ubisoft specifically noted fixes on “inconsistent debris” when barricades or hatches are destroyed by different weapons. Moreover, “sound propagation issues” that occur when the spikes on a reinforcement are shot and damaged have also been addressed.

Furthermore, explosion sound effects of some gadgets, the delay in equipping shield when spamming gadget equip and unequip, incorrect animations during certain actions, as well as the scope going in and out of focus while aiming down sights have also been resolved.

As for operator glitches, visual animation issues have been corrected, along with the shields flipping when going prone right after a melee.

More details of the patch can be found on the Y5S1.1 patch notes on Ubisoft.

This latest update comes after Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege announced last week that updates of the game could be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. While it won’t affect the updates that are ready for release, future contents and smaller patches could be affected.

Ubisoft made the decision after implementing a work-from-home policy in lieu of the quick-spreading coronavirus.

“While the day-to-day play experience will remain unchanged on Rainbow Six Siege, we foresee that smaller patches will be cut in the short term. This will not impact upcoming content that is ready for release in the current update. However, we are assessing the impact on future planned content releases and we will keep the community up to date on any shifts in timelines that might occur,” the Rainbow Six Siege team said in a statement.

The latest patch is obviously part of the updates that are ready for some time now. It remains unknown how many updates or patches Rainbow Six Siege will roll out in the near future, but fans should remain patient and not have their hopes up.

Rainbow Six Siege is available on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.