Rainbow Six Siege update time: Void Edge release news for PS4 and Xbox Year 5 launch

UBISOFT has announced its plans to update Rainbow Six Siege this week with the new Void Edge content and Year 5 Operators.

R6 fans don’t have long to wait before they can download the next Rainbow Six Siege update and with it, the first Year 5 content. Operation Void Edge is the latest expansion being primed for release and Ubisoft has revealed when fans can expect server downtime and maintenance to begin. They have also revealed what time the new Rainbow Six Siege patch will be available to install on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Ubisoft has announced that the new update for Rainbow Six Siege will be released on March 10, 2020. This will come with a one hour maintenance period on each platform, and this will also mean that the new patch will arrive at different times. The first platform being updated with the new Year 5 content is PC, followed by PS4 and Xbox One. PC gamers will receive the new Year 5 update for Rainbow Six Siege on March 10, at 1 pm GMT, or 9 am EDT if you live in the United States. Console updates will appear in the hours following, first, with the PS4 at 2 pm GMT, followed by the Xbox One platform at 3 pm. Ubisoft has also confirmed that this week’s Rainbow Six Siege patch will be a large one, weighing in at over 30GB. PC – Steam: 66 GB, Uplay: 69 GB

PS4 – SIEA: 41 GB, SIEE: 42 GB, RUS-UK: 38 GB, SIEJ: 38 GB

XB1 – WW: 43 GB, UK-RUS: 39 GB

Explaining why so much extra download time will be needed, a message from Ubisoft explains: “To consolidate and reduce the overall game size, we have made some more improvements with restructuring how game data is stored. This means the season patch will be larger than normal.” While much of the game is being reworked at the data level, Ubisoft is also adding some eye-catching new content for the start of Year 5. This includes releasing two new operators called Iana and Oryx, on top of the Oregon Map revamp. Speaking about the new map rework, Ubisoft revealed that plenty of small changes had been implemented, making it easy for veterans to keep on top of things. “With an updated look, most areas are more open and structured, but there are also new points of access and rotation,” Ubisoft told fans this week.