Rand Paul says he’s volunteering at Kentucky hospital after testing negative for Covid-19 (PHOTO)

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul has revealed he has been retested for Covid-19 and is negative, and is now volunteering at a local hospital in Kentucky to help coronavirus-infected patients.

“I have been retested and I am negative,” Paul tweeted on Tuesday. The senator — a doctor who practiced ophthalmology before turning to politics full-time — had tested positive for Covid-19 only two weeks prior to the announcement.

I appreciate all the best wishes I have received. I have been retested and I am negative. I have started volunteering at a local hospital to assist those in my community who are in need of medical help, including Coronavirus patients. Together we will overcome this! pic.twitter.com/9SeypT7rL6 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 7, 2020

The Republican received congratulations online both for his new negative test and his volunteer work amid the ongoing pandemic, though Paul did not specify what specific volunteer work he’s doing.

wonderful news for Rand Paul and for all of us https://t.co/zzyWJmceT8 — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) April 7, 2020

@RandPaul is the politician I respect the most, even when I disagree with him. As a bonus, it is starting to look as if nothing can kill him. #coronavirushttps://t.co/NblIKsFPNg — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) April 7, 2020

Now recovered from Covid-19, Senator @RandPaul is set to volunteer in his local hospital to assist medical staff in the fight against the virus. Amazing effort. https://t.co/VD7b9Xl7MH — Kate Andrews (@KateAndrs) April 7, 2020

Paul initially received a backlash when he tested positive for Covid-19, as critics said he did not adhere to recommended social distancing guidelines while awaiting his results, and could have infected others.

The senator’s office said at the time that he insisted on being tested due to his travel schedule and high contact with others, despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending tests only for people suffering from symptoms. In the time it took to get his results, Paul did not self-quarantine — and even used the Senate gym, earning him ire from critics and fellow senators.

Paul hit back at the criticism, taking a swipe at the CDC guidelines by stating that if he had adhered to them, he never would have been tested in the first place.

“For those who want to criticize me for lack of quarantine, realize that if the rules on testing had been followed to a tee, I would never have been tested and would still be walking around the halls of the Capitol,” the senator said in a statement.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!