Rangers dealt boost as they seek two loan signings on transfer deadline day

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is hoping to bring in two loan signings on transfer deadline day.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is hoping to bring in a striker and a midfielder to Ibrox on transfer deadline day. The Gers are looking to bring in Hibs forward Florian Kamberi and Genk youngster Ianis Hagi.

Gerrard insisted the club would “possibly” need to sign another striker before deadline day after Jermain Defoe suffered a calf injury in their 2-0 win over Ross County on Wednesday. According to the Daily Record, transfer target Florian Kamberi has told Hibs he wants to join Rangers on loan. Hibs want Rangers to match a loan bid from Polish side Lech Poznan for Kamberi. They have offer a loan deal that includes the option to buy him for around £750,000 in the summer. JUST IN – Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Barcelona make £200k striker decision, agent confirms talks

Kamberi has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 27 appearances for Hibs this season. The Albanian international can play on both flanks but he prefers to play through the middle and with Rangers not knowing the extent of Defoe’s injury, the striker could get minutes for the Gers if he seals a move. After the game Gerrard admitted the severity of Defoe’s injury could impact the club’s transfer plans for the remainder of this window. DON’T MISS Man Utd boss Solskjaer caught on camera in x-rated rant towards Jesse Lingard at Man City [TRANSFER NEWS] Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta closes in on £5m transfer target despite player being injured [TRANSFER NEWS] Rangers boss Steven Gerrard considers changing transfer plans after Jermain Defoe injury [TRANSFER NEWS]

“If it’s more than two or three weeks it might affect what we do in the next couple of days,” Gerrard said. “I’m concerned but I don’t think it’s as bad as going off on a stretcher suggests. “He’s up on his feet and walking about but he’ll be scanned in the next 24 hours.” Rangers are also on the verge of bringing in Romania midfielder Ianis Hagi. The 21-year-old, who has 10 caps for Romania, is the son of Barcelona and Real Madrid legend Gheorghe Hagi.