Ranting dad carried out of store by son as he threatens people wearing masks

A son had to carry his ranting dad out of a shop after he threw a tantrum claiming coronavirus was not real.

Despite the death toll in the US topping 164,000, some Americans are still not convinced Covid-19 is deadly.

The dad in the video is seen abusing people wearing masks in the grocery store in Arizona last Saturday.

He tells them: “You’re a bunch of idiots wearing masks, you know it’s not real.”

He is surrounded by others trying to calm him down, but it doesn’t work.

The man is seen telling customers in his angry diatribe: “Look at you fools you have a f****** doily on your face you r*****.”

And as shoppers tell him to stop yelling, the angry man shouts: “I’ll beat that f****** mask off your face.”

At this point a younger man, believed to be his son, starts pushing him back – but this doesn’t do anything to calm him.

The ranter continues: “You’re all a bunch of p****** wearing masks.”

At this point his son picks him up and carries him outside.

Even as he is being lifted away, the man continues to his expletive-filled rant.

And when he was outside, he destroyed a display.