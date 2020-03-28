Rapid at-home coronavirus tests to arrive in Australia this week

Australia’s capacity to test people for coronavirus will soon be boosted significantly, with more than 500,000 rapid-test kits set to arrive this week.

The OnSite Rapid Test Kit, which was approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration on Friday, works in a similar way to an at-home pregnancy test but requires two drops of blood instead of urine.

Xavier Lawrence, chief executive of MD Solutions, told the Financial Review that the company plans to bring in half a million tests each week until the kits are no longer required.

Although the product was designed to be used at home, only GPs, medical centres and hospitals will be able to administer the tests here.

Eventually though, Mr. Lawrence believed the kits should be able to be used by consumers at home.

With an accuracy rate of 96.9 percent after five days of infection, the kit works by detecting two distinct antibodies which are produced by the body in response to the virus.

As health authorities around the globe face a huge backlog of testing due to the extreme demand, Mr. Lawrence said faster results were vital to getting infected people into isolation and allowing those who are uncertain of their status to return to work more quickly.

‘Its specificity allows it to separate influenza and cold sufferers from COVID-19 sufferers,’ he said.

Developed by researchers in Wuhan where the COVID-19 pandemic first began, the kits are now being manufactured in the United States by CTK Biotech.