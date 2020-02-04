Rare Brexit 50p made from GOLD sells out despite costing £945

NEW gold commemorative Brexit 50p coins priced at £945 sold out today just hours after being put on sale. The coins, which were produced in a limited edition of 1,500, were all purchased from the Royal Mint.

A two-coin set, which includes a 50p marking the UK’s accession into the European Economic Community in 1973 and a new 2020 50p marking the official Brexit date, also sold out. A total of 5,000 sets were made, priced at £30.

The Mint was operating a queuing system to get on its website on Friday to filter demand for the coins. It also limited silver versions of the coin, in a limited edition of 47,000 and priced at £60, to three per household. Both the silver version and the £10 brilliant uncirculated version of the coin were awaiting stock by Friday morning, with shipping promised within 10 working days. The uncirculated version of the coin is not a limited edition.

People do not have to pay for a Brexit coin as they will also appear in loose change. Around three million Brexit 50p coins were entering banks, post offices and shops from Friday. Another seven million of the coins, minted to mark the UK’s departure from the EU, will enter circulation later this year. The Mint said it is the fourth time it has been involved in the production of a commemorative coin to mark the UK’s relationship with the European Union.

It produced a coin when the UK joined the European Economic Community in 1973, created a design for the single market in 1992, and marked the UK’s 25th anniversary of joining the EU in 1998. The new coins are dated January 31 – and Chancellor Sajid Javid has said the coins mark the beginning of a “new chapter”. Mr Javid originally ordered production of the celebratory coins in advance of the previous departure date of October 31. But the Brexit delay meant about a million coins had to be melted down and the metal put aside until a new exit date was confirmed.