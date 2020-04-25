Rare Video Shows Female Humpback Whale Feeding Offspring [WATCH]

14 SHARES Share Tweet

A team of researchers was able to capture a rare video of a female humpback whale feeding its calf. The incredible footage was taken as part of a study that focused on the nursing behavior of whales in Hawaii.

The project was carried out by researchers from the University of Hawaii’s Manoa Marine Mammal Research Program (MMRP). They collected their data using non-invasive suction-cup tags equipped with cameras, audio recorders and other sensors.

For the study, the researchers monitored tagged whales around Maui over the course of 10 days. This area was selected since it serves as a breeding ground for thousands of whales that visit the region during the November to Mach migration season.

During this period, about 10,000 humpback whales travel from Alaska to Hawaii, completing one of the longest migrations in the world.

Through the suction-cup tags, the researchers were able to monitor and observe the activities of whales as they nurse their young. In a video released by the MMRP, it can be seen how the whales were tagged.

Through these tags, they were able to collect valuable information regarding the resting behavior of whale mothers and their calves. One of the behaviors that the researchers came across was the feeding practices of the whales and their offspring.

According to the researchers, feeding the calves while in the breeding ground region is a crucial aspect in the lives of the whales. Basically, the adult whales have to ensure that their offspring are fed sufficiently or have enough stored energy to make the trip back to Alaska.

“Mothers need to ensure that they have enough energy stores of their own to feed their calves and support their own energetic needs,” MMRP director Lars Bejder said in a statement. “This is particularly important because no feeding occurs during the breeding season so they are reliant on energy stores gained during the feeding season.”

“As such, during the three months on the breeding ground, mothers must ensure that their calves grow strong enough to be able to migrate back up to their summer foraging grounds,” he added.