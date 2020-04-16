Razer’s New Wireless Earbuds Come In A Pokéball Charging Case

Razer is now selling a pair of truly wireless earbuds that will appeal to the “Pokemon” fan in every gamer.

Razer is now selling a pair of truly wireless earbuds that feature colors and details familiar –even beloved– to every “Pokemon” fan, Engadget reported. These earbuds are reminiscent of one of the most popular Pokemon in the franchise and come stored in a case that fans will surely want to have.

Razer’s new Pikachu True Wireless Earbuds are yellow-colored audio devices that come with a charging case that looks like a pokéball. These are basically the Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds, only with a different color, logo, case and price tag.

It’s easy to imagine how the new Pikachu True Wireless Earbuds look like: take the Hammerhead earbuds, paint them with a shiny yellow color, replace the Razer logo with a silhouette of Pikachu’s backside (complete with the lightning-shaped tail), then place them inside a carrying case that looks just like how a pokéball looks like in the shows and video games.

Engadget noted how Razer put a lot of effort in the details. The case is a “faithful reproduction of a pokéball from the anime.” The button in front of the case even lights up to indicate the device’s battery level. The box, as seen in a listing, even proudly displays the electric rodent-type Pikachu.

Razer has designed the pokéball case so that it will have just enough space to carry the Pikachu earbuds and nothing else. The earbuds are placed in designated slots, just like the original case, and will be charged everytime they are placed there. Interestingly, the Pikachu True Wireless offers the same battery life as that of the regular Hammerhead True Wireless.

The Pikachu True Wireless still offers the same features as that of the Hammerhead. It is IPX4 rated for sweat and water-resistance, uses Bluetooth 5.0 for easier connectivity, and also offers low latency connection which is perfect for playing “Pokemon” and other titles. The voice prompts, however, have been replaced with Pikachu’s voice.

Razer’s Pikachu True Wireless is only available in China at the moment, and can be purchased for 849 yuan (about $120) via Tmall once it is released on April 16.