Real Betis vs Barcelona red cards: Why were Fekir and Lenglet sent off in La Liga clash?

Nabil Fekir and Clement Lenglet were both shown red cards in Real Betis and Barcelona’s La Liga clash tonight – but why were stars sent off?

Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir was booked for a late challenge on Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet on 76 minutes. Fekir, though, was then shown a second yellow for his reaction towards the referee.

But Betis’ spell with 10 men lasted only a few minutes. Lenglet, whose header had given Barca a 3-2 lead, was dismissed following a cynical foul. He had already been shown a yellow card in the first half. Following the incidents, fans jumped on Twitter to share their reactions.

One wrote on Twitter: “Yep. Lenglet milked Fekir touch, got him sent off.” Another commented: “Fekir did this and got a red card in the same match for a complete performance.” A third wrote: “Both teams down to 10. “Fekir goes for Real Betis and minutes later Lenglet sees red for Barca. 10 vs 10 for the final 10 minutes or so.”

A fourth added: “Crazy, fun game! Goals galore and a big win for Quique Setién in his return to former club. 3pts to keep up with Real Madrid. “Fekir scored, got sent off. Lenglet scored, got sent off. Messi – hat-trick of assists.” The La Liga clash finished as a 3-2 win to visitors Barcelona. The home side led twice with Sergio Canales scoring from the spot before Fekir found the back of the net.