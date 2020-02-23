Real Betis vs Barcelona red cards: Why were Fekir and Lenglet sent off in La Liga clash?

Nabil Fekir and Clement Lenglet were both shown red cards in Real Betis and Barcelona’s La Liga clash tonight – but why were stars sent off?
Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir was booked for a late challenge on Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet on 76 minutes. Fekir, though, was then shown a second yellow for his reaction towards the referee.
But Betis’ spell with 10 men lasted only a few minutes.
Lenglet, whose header had given Barca a 3-2 lead, was dismissed following a cynical foul.
He had already been shown a yellow card in the first half.
Following the incidents, fans jumped on Twitter to share their reactions.
One wrote on Twitter: “Yep. Lenglet milked Fekir touch, got him sent off.”
Another commented: “Fekir did this and got a red card in the same match for a complete performance.”
A third wrote: “Both teams down to 10.
“Fekir goes for Real Betis and minutes later Lenglet sees red for Barca. 10 vs 10 for the final 10 minutes or so.”
A fourth added: “Crazy, fun game! Goals galore and a big win for Quique Setién in his return to former club. 3pts to keep up with Real Madrid.
“Fekir scored, got sent off. Lenglet scored, got sent off. Messi – hat-trick of assists.”
The La Liga clash finished as a 3-2 win to visitors Barcelona.
The home side led twice with Sergio Canales scoring from the spot before Fekir found the back of the net.
Barcelona’s first equaliser came through Frankie de Jong, who latched on to a fine Messi pass.
Sergio Busquests then drew Barca level at 2-2 on the stroke of half-time.
Messi was once again the architect for the Catalan side as it was his cross that found Lenglet, who headed past the Betis keeper.
The result means Setien’s side stay with three points of La Liga leaders Real Madrid.