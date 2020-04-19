‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Kenya Moore’s Relationship With Husband Is ‘Different’ Since Filming Series

Throughout “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 12, viewers have seen Kenya Moore and Marc Daly’s marriage fall apart. Following the birth of the couple’s daughter, Brooklyn Daly, the wife and husband struggled to reignite the spark in their relationship.

After a series of arguments and tense moments, in September 2019, Kenya announced that she and Marc were getting a divorce. However, the couple has not taken any steps to legally end the marriage. Instead, Kenya claims the two are in a better place since “RHOA” Season 12 filming has wrapped.

During an appearance on “What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: @ Home,” Kenya told the host that she and Marc have been working on their marriage. “We’re actually getting along better than we’ve gotten along probably since shortly after we got married,” she explained.

“It’s just been no arguments, no real fights or disagreements. He’s been really sweet and caring and thoughtful. It’s like, ‘Wow, this is the man I married.’”

After the Bravo series stopped filming, Kenya revealed the couple has been going to virtual marriage counseling sessions to work out their issues. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Marc has been stuck in New York while Kenya has been in Atlanta with their daughter.

Despite the distance in their relationship, the couple continues to make progress. “Our relationship has drastically changed from when the season finished filming,” Kenya told the host.

“That was over six months ago, so we’re seeing things from six months ago and our relationship is different now.”

While Kenya’s marriage with Marc is on better terms, her relationship with “RHOA” cast member NeNe Leakes appears to be beyond repair. NeNe previously told Extra she has no plans to fix her damaged relationship with Kenya.

“I’m not going to make up with Kenya no time soon. I’m not gonna beef with Kenya either, I’m just gonna walk past her like she is invisible,” she told the outlet.

“I don’t dislike her, I have never disliked her. We just don’t always see eye to eye, which is fair, and is okay. We’re two different people… I’m not in the business of making drama with people, she is.”

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 12 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EDT on Bravo.