‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Reunion Spoilers: NeNe Won’t Film Season 13 With Kenya

Now that “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 12 is down to its last few episodes, NeNe Leakes is opening up about what’s next for her life, and her position as a cast member on the Bravo reality series.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Andy Cohen revealed that the “RHOA” Season 12 reunion has been postponed. However, during a recent interview, NeNe revealed that the cast will be participating in a virtual reunion

The 51-year-old told Extra, that she expects the cast to practice social distancing while filming the episode special to discuss the Season 12. “I think we’re gonna have real cameras and lighting… They’re gonna do their best to make it as great as possible,” she explained.

“I mean we really have no other choice here, we have to practice social distancing so, this is the best that we can do.”

However, when the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast virtually reunites, NeNe doesn’t plan on dedicating much time to talking about her tense relationship with Kenya Moore. “I’m not going to make up with Kenya no time soon. I’m not gonna beef with Kenya either, I’m just gonna walk past her like she is invisible,” the Swagg Boutique owner revealed.

“I don’t dislike her, I have never disliked her. We just don’t always see eye to eye, which is fair, and is okay. We’re two different people… I’m not in the business of making drama with people, she is.”

As for the future, NeNe wants to spend as little time with Kenya as possible. “I can’t tell you what’s gonna happen, but I can tell you this, if the both of us going into Season 13 together, there is nothing I have to say to Kenya other than, ‘Hello and goodbye,’” she told the outlet.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 12 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EDT on Bravo.